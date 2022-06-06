Raytheon board declares 55-cent quarterly dividend

The board of directors for Raytheon Technologies Corp, declared Monday a quarterly cash dividend of 55 cents per outstanding share of its common stock.

The dividend is payable Sept. 8 to shareowners registered as of Aug. 19.

When the brunt of the pandemic began to be experienced in mid-March 2020, Raytheon division Collins Aerospace had about 1,500 employees in Forsyth County. The company has declined since to provide a local workforce update.

It is likely there have been significant job cuts over the past 17 months, considering there have been at least 16,500 Collins jobs eliminated companywide in that time.

