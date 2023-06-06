The board of Raytheon Technologies Corp. declared Tuesday a dividend of 59 cents per share for its common stock.

The dividend is payable Sept. 7 to shareholders registered as of Aug. 18.

Raytheon, through its Collins Aerospace business unit, has about 1,700 employees in its Winston-Salem hub.

However, in February it disclosed it is eliminating up to 195 local jobs by June 30 as part of closing two facilities in West Point Business Park.

Also Tuesday, Collins unveiled Aurora, the company's first fully lie-flat business class suite designed exclusively for narrow-body aircraft. It was introduced at the Aircraft Interiors Expo in Hamburg, Germany.

Aurora is scheduled to deliver to its first customers beginning in 2024