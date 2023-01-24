Raytheon caps fiscal 2022 with profit surge, plans to combine two defense business units

Raytheon Technologies provided a wide-ranging past-present-future perspective in its fourth-quarter earnings report Tuesday.

Raytheon business unit Collins Aerospace has about 1,700 employees in its Winston-Salem hub.

First, the past element: Raytheon reported a 107.3% jump in fourth-quarter net income to $1.42 billion.

However, fourth-quarter 2021 net income was lowered from $1.30 billion to $686 million after $617 million was spent on debt extinguishment costs.

Diluted earnings per share were 96 cents, compared with 46 cents a year ago.

Adjusted earnings were $1.27 a share. Raytheon reported taking acquisition, accounting and restructuring charges worth 31 cents in the quarter.

The average earnings forecast was $1.24 by four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.

The present element: Raytheon announced it will consolidate its two legacy Raytheon defense business units — Intelligence & Space and Missiles & Defense — into one unit branded Raytheon. The consolidation will take place in the second half of fiscal 2023.

Collins Aerospace and Pratt & Whitney will remain separate business units.

The future element: Raytheon provided its initial fiscal 2023 earnings projections.

Raytheon forecasts sales in a range of $72 billion to $73 billion, which is up from $67.1 billion in fiscal 2022.

Adjusted earnings are in a range of $4.90 to $5.05 a share, compared with $4.78 in fiscal 2022.

"Raytheon Technologies delivered solid full-year results with strong free cash flow that exceeded our expectations," chairman and chief executive Greg Hayes said in a statement.

"We effectively supported the rapid commercial aerospace recovery and delivered critical platforms and advanced technologies for customers to meet their increasingly complex needs, while achieving $86 billion in new awards in 2022 and ending the year with a total backlog of $175 billion."

Hayes said Raytheon will be active in spending developing and bringing new technologies to market and accelerate productivity improvement, "all while remaining committed to returning at least $20 billion to our shareowners post-merger through early 2024."

Core details

Fourth-quarter sales rose 6.1% to $18.09 billion.

Collins Aerospace had a 15% jump in fourth-quarter sales to $5.66 billion.

Raytheon said the increase was driven by a 21% increase in commercial aftermarket, a 20% increase in commercial original equipment and a 5% increase in military.

"The increase in commercial sales was driven primarily by the recovery of commercial air traffic, which resulted in higher flight hours, aircraft fleet utilization, and narrowbody deliveries," the manufacturer said.

Pratt & Whitney’s sales rose 10% to $5.65 billion. Intelligence and Space had $3.54 billion in sales, down 8% year over year. Missiles and Defense had $4.1 billion in sales, up 6%.

Benchmark analyst Josh Sullivan said that Raytheon's aerospace segments "demonstrated strong growth on both original equipment manufacturing deliveries and aftermarket activity driving results, while defense segments lagged significantly."

"Raytheon noted for fiscal 2023 strong commercial aerospace, while supply chain/inflation and labor remain headwinds."

Share repurchases

On Dec. 12, Raytheon's board of directors authorized the repurchase of up to $6 billion of the company's outstanding common stock.

The new authorization replaces the company's previous program that was approved on Dec. 7, 2021.

At Tuesday’s opening share price of $96.25, Raytheon could repurchase up to 662.34 million shares.

It had 1.47 billion shares outstanding as of Tuesday, so reaching the full repurchase commitment would be up to 4% of those shares.

On Tuesday, Raytheon projected spending up to $3 billion on repurchasing stock during fiscal 2023.

That's compared with spending $2.8 billion in fiscal 2022, including $408 million in the fourth quarter.

A publicly traded company typically buys back its shares from the marketplace to reduce the number of outstanding stock shares.

Because there are fewer outstanding shares, those remaining can become more valuable. Companies also buy back shares when they believe the shares are undervalued.