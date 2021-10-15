 Skip to main content
Raytheon, Caterpillar, F.N.B. boards declare dividends
The boards of directors for Raytheon Technologies Corp., Caterpillar Inc. and F.N.B. Corp. declared quarterly dividends on Wednesday.

Raytheon’s board declared a 51-cent dividend that’s payable Dec. 16 to shareholders registered as of Nov. 19.

Caterpillar’s board declared a $1.11 dividend that’s payable Nov. 19 to shareholders registered as of Oct. 25.

F.N.B.’s board declared a 12-cent dividend that’s payable Dec. 15 to shareholders registered as of Dec. 3.

