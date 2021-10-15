Raytheon, Caterpillar, F.N.B. boards declare dividends

The boards of directors for Raytheon Technologies Corp., Caterpillar Inc. and F.N.B. Corp. declared quarterly dividends on Wednesday.
Raytheon’s board declared a 51-cent dividend that’s payable Dec. 16 to shareholders registered as of Nov. 19.
Caterpillar’s board declared a $1.11 dividend that’s payable Nov. 19 to shareholders registered as of Oct. 25.
F.N.B.’s board declared a 12-cent dividend that’s payable Dec. 15 to shareholders registered as of Dec. 3.
Richard Craver
