Raytheon CEO Hayes takes slight decrease in 2020 compensation

An agreement by Gregory Hayes, the top executive for Raytheon Technologies Corp., to take a 20% pay cut for seven months of the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to an overall 11.7% reduction in salary for fiscal 2020.
However, a sizable boost in the value of Hayes' stock and stock option awards kept his total compensation at $19.4 million, just 0.3% below his fiscal 2019 level.
When the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic began to be experienced in mid-March, Raytheon's Collins Aerospace division had about 1,500 employees at a major operational hub in Winston-Salem. The company has declined since to provide a local workforce update.
The company reduced base salaries by 10% for Collins and Pratt & Whitney employees and those at its corporate headquarters for the periods of June through December. Hayes volunteered for a 20% pay cut.
That reduction sent Hayes' base salary from $1.6 million in 2019 to $1.41 million in 2020. His bonus also was reduced from $4.2 million in 2019 to $2.5 million.
However, the value of his stock awards rose from $6.82 million to $7.42 million, and his stock option awards increased from $6.53 million to $7.18 million.
Hayes also receive all other compensation of $887,798, which consisted of: $672,800 in company contribution to defined contribution plans; $143,436 in company contributions to a non-qualified retirement plan; $34,281 for a company-paid leased vehicle; $17,408 in company-paid health benefits; $16,977 from what was called "cash from equity conversion; $2,548 in miscellaneous contributions that include home security expenses; and $348 for spousal travel.
The bank reported that the CEO pay ratio for Hayes is 193-to-1 compared with its median employee’s compensation of $108,914.
On Jan. 26, Raytheon said that between 20,000 and 21,000 job positions companywide had been eliminated during fiscal 2020. A prominent amount of those cuts are within its Collins division, including 1,500 confirmed on Jan. 26.
Kelly Ortberg, Collins Aerospace’s chief executive during 2019, served as a special adviser to Hayes for nearly 11 months of 2020. The company disclosed March 3 that Ortberg had resigned from those duties.
Ortberg received $1.14 million in salary, a $1.6 million bonus, stock awards worth $6.06 million on the date they were awarded and $374,562. Total compensation was $9.18 million.
The company had several new named executives for fiscal 2020.
Michael Dumais, chief transformation officer, was listed for the first time. He was paid $800,417 in salary, a $900,000 bonus and total compensation of $5.75 million.
Stephen Timm, who replaced Ortberg as Collins' president, also was listed for the first time. He was paid $613,447 in salary, a $600,000 bonus and total compensation of $5.29 million.
Anthony O'Brien III, in his first year as chief financial officer, was paid $609,139 in salary, a $1 million bonus and total compensation of $3.73 million.
Neil Mitchell Jr., corporate vice president for financial, planning and analysis, and investor relations, was paid $612,083, a $500,000 bonus and total compensation of just under $3 million.
Charles Gill Jr., former general counsel, was paid $343,125 in salary and $5.52 million in severance.
There is one shareholders proposal on the ballot.
The shareholder requests that Raytheon's board of directors "take the steps necessary to enable as many shareholders as may be needed to aggregate their shares to equal 3% of our stock owned continuously for three years in order to enable shareholder proxy access."
The board recommended that shareholders reject the proposal, saying "we believe the current bylaw provides shareowners with a meaningful proxy access right that is consistent with corporate governance best practices."
336-727-7376