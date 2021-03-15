Raytheon CEO Hayes takes slight decrease in 2020 compensation

An agreement by Gregory Hayes, the top executive for Raytheon Technologies Corp., to take a 20% pay cut for seven months of the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to an overall 11.7% reduction in salary for fiscal 2020.

However, a sizable boost in the value of Hayes' stock and stock option awards kept his total compensation at $19.4 million, just 0.3% below his fiscal 2019 level.

When the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic began to be experienced in mid-March, Raytheon's Collins Aerospace division had about 1,500 employees at a major operational hub in Winston-Salem. The company has declined since to provide a local workforce update.

The company reduced base salaries by 10% for Collins and Pratt & Whitney employees and those at its corporate headquarters for the periods of June through December. Hayes volunteered for a 20% pay cut.

That reduction sent Hayes' base salary from $1.6 million in 2019 to $1.41 million in 2020. His bonus also was reduced from $4.2 million in 2019 to $2.5 million.

However, the value of his stock awards rose from $6.82 million to $7.42 million, and his stock option awards increased from $6.53 million to $7.18 million.