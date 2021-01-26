Raytheon confirms 1,500 more job cuts within Collins Aerospace; local impact not disclosed

"We continue to position the business for strength as the industry recovers," O'Brien said.

Bank of America Securities analyst Ron Epstein asked Hayes about how Raytheon will be able to respond workforce-wise when there is an upturn in demand for commercial aerospace innovation and production.

"How do you know you haven't cut too deep right when you think about the engineering force that you got rid of? I mean, how do you know you didn't kind of cut into the bone?" Epstein asked.

Hayes responded by saying "I think we were aggressive in 2020 in terms of taking cost out. ... Clearly on the production and research and development side, we'll see some folks added back as volume comes back."

"I don't think we have stopped investing in anything that's key to the long term."

O'Brien cited the gains Raytheon has made in automation and digital in cautioning that rehiring will be limited in scope.

O'Brien said Raytheon has plans to consolidate at least 280,000 square feet of manufacturing space over a 10-year period, as well as reduce its office square footage by 25%, or 1.6 million square feet, by the end of 2021.