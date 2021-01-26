Raytheon confirms 1,500 more job cuts within Collins Aerospace; local impact not disclosed

Raytheon Technologies Corp. said Tuesday it has conducted another round of job cuts — this time about 1,500 — within its Collins Aerospace division that has a major operational hub in Winston-Salem.
When the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic began to be experienced in mid-March, Collins had about 1,500 local employees. The company has declined since to provide a local workforce update.
On Sept. 16, Raytheon chief executive Greg Hayes told analysts the company planned to nearly double the number of job cuts in its Collins, Pratt & Whitney and corporate operations from 8,500 to 15,000. It also planned to cut 4,000 contractor jobs.
Two days later, Raytheon said most of the job cuts affecting Collins had been made.
On Tuesday, Hayes and Tony O'Brien, Raytheon's chief financial officer, told analysts that between 20,000 and 21,000 job positions companywide had been eliminated during fiscal 2021.
At 21,000, it represents 10.8% of its pre-pandemic 195,000 worldwide workforce.
O'Brien said Tuesday another 1,500 Collins commercial jobs have been eliminated recently, increasing that total to 16,500, or 20% of its commercial aerospace workforce, since the pandemic began.
The company also recently cut another 500 contractor jobs, up to 4,500, or 55% of that workforce, since the start of the pandemic.
"We continue to position the business for strength as the industry recovers," O'Brien said.
Bank of America Securities analyst Ron Epstein asked Hayes about how Raytheon will be able to respond workforce-wise when there is an upturn in demand for commercial aerospace innovation and production.
"How do you know you haven't cut too deep right when you think about the engineering force that you got rid of? I mean, how do you know you didn't kind of cut into the bone?" Epstein asked.
Hayes responded by saying "I think we were aggressive in 2020 in terms of taking cost out. ... Clearly on the production and research and development side, we'll see some folks added back as volume comes back."
"I don't think we have stopped investing in anything that's key to the long term."
O'Brien cited the gains Raytheon has made in automation and digital in cautioning that rehiring will be limited in scope.
O'Brien said Raytheon has plans to consolidate at least 280,000 square feet of manufacturing space over a 10-year period, as well as reduce its office square footage by 25%, or 1.6 million square feet, by the end of 2021.
"We are continuously looking for other opportunities to permanently reduce cost to position us for even better long-term profitability," O'Brien said.
Fourth quarter
Another quarter of major restructuring expenses contributed to Raytheon reporting an 88.2% drop in net income to $135 million.
That comes on top of an 84% plunge in third-quarter net income to $151 million.
The company said it took about $976 million in acquisition accounting, restructuring and COVID-19 pandemic related charges during the fourth quarter.
Excluding those charges, Raytheon had $1.12 billion in adjusted net income.
Diluted earnings were 9 cents a share, down from $1.32 a year ago. Adjusted earnings were 74 cents.
The average earnings forecast was 71 cents by six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
Sales rose by 40.4% to $16.42 billion. The United Technologies Corp. purchase of Raytheon was completed in April.
Collins’ revenue dropped 32.1% year over year to $4.37 billion as its business continued to be affected by domestic and global airlines reducing their orders during the quarter. About 35% of Collins’ sales have been in the aftermarket sector.
Pratt & Whitney sales were down 20.9% to $4.46 billion.
UTC acquired two primary business divisions from Raytheon. The Intelligence & Space division had $3.85 billion in sales, while Missiles & Defense had $4.28 billion.
The company provided its first financial guidance for fiscal 2021.
It projects having first-quarter sales of between $14.8 billion and $15.4 billion, as well as full-year sales between $63.4 billion and $65.4 billion.
It forecasts first-quarter adjusted earnings per share between 70 and 75 cents, and full-year earnings between $3.40 and $3.70.
It also plans to spend at least $1.5 billion on share repurchases during fiscal 2021.
336-727-7376