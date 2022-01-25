Raytheon continues modest uptick in revenue during fourth quarter

The average earnings forecast was $1.01 by five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.

Revenue was at $17.04 billion, up 5.1% from $16.21 billion in the third quarter and up 3.8% from $16.41 billion a year ago.

For the full year, net income was $3.86 billion, compared with a loss of $3.52 billion.

Greg Hayes, Raytheon’s chairman and chief executive, said in a statement that "we closed the year on a strong note with full year adjusted earnings per share and free cash flow significantly exceeding the outlook we set a year ago."

"We also exceeded our cost synergy target for the year ... demonstrating strong execution against our strategy and operational initiatives in 2021."

The company provided initial financial guidance for fiscal 2022.

It projects having full-year sales in a range of $68.5 billion to $69.5 billion. Full-year 2021 sales were $64.4 billion.

It forecasts full-year adjusted earnings between $4.60 and $4.80 a share. Full year 2021 adjusted earnings were $4.27.