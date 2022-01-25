Raytheon continues modest uptick in revenue during fourth quarter

Raytheon Technologies Corp. finished fiscal 2021 continuing a modest revenue growth trend, although its fourth-quarter net income was driven down by extensive debt-extinguishment expenses.
The company reported Tuesday having $686 million in fourth-quarter net income.
That's compared with $1.39 billion in the third quarter and $135 million a year ago, the latter figure reflecting the major disruption in commercial airline traffic during the first nine months of the COVID-19 pandemic.
When the brunt of the pandemic began to be experienced in mid-March 2020, Raytheon division Collins Aerospace had about 1,500 local employees. The company has declined since to provide a local workforce update.
It is likely there have been significant job cuts over the past 13 months considering there have been at least 16,500 Collins jobs eliminated companywide in that time.
Diluted earnings per share were 46 cents, compared with 93 cents in the third quarter and 9 cents a year ago.
Raytheon reported taking acquisition, accounting and restructuring charges worth 62 cents in the quarter, which included $617 million in debt-extinguishment costs.
Adjusted earnings were $1.08 a share.
The average earnings forecast was $1.01 by five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
Revenue was at $17.04 billion, up 5.1% from $16.21 billion in the third quarter and up 3.8% from $16.41 billion a year ago.
For the full year, net income was $3.86 billion, compared with a loss of $3.52 billion.
Greg Hayes, Raytheon’s chairman and chief executive, said in a statement that "we closed the year on a strong note with full year adjusted earnings per share and free cash flow significantly exceeding the outlook we set a year ago."
"We also exceeded our cost synergy target for the year ... demonstrating strong execution against our strategy and operational initiatives in 2021."
The company provided initial financial guidance for fiscal 2022.
It projects having full-year sales in a range of $68.5 billion to $69.5 billion. Full-year 2021 sales were $64.4 billion.
It forecasts full-year adjusted earnings between $4.60 and $4.80 a share. Full year 2021 adjusted earnings were $4.27.
Raytheon has said it plans to spend at least $2.5 billion on share repurchases during fiscal 2022.
The company spent $2.3 billion on share repurchase during fiscal 2021, including $327 million in the fourth quarter.
"Raytheon Technologies is entering 2022 with continued momentum and resilience," Hayes said. "The long-term outlook for our commercial aerospace and defense markets remains strong."
The fourth quarter represents the third apples-to-apple financial comparison following the United Technologies Corp.’s megadeal acquisition of Raytheon that closed in April 2020.
UTC retained Collins Aerospace Inc. and Pratt & Whitney business units, while spinning off the Carrier and Otis business units. Raytheon kept its Intelligence & Space and its Missiles & Defense business units.
Collins’ fourth-quarter sales were up 13% to $4.94 billion. For the full year, sales were down 4% to $18.45 billion.
Raytheon said Collins’ commercial aftermarket sales jumped 47% year over year while original equipment sales for commercial aircraft increased 4%.
“The increase in commercial sales was driven primarily by the recovery of commercial air traffic which has resulted in higher flight hours, aircraft fleet utilization and narrowbody original-equipment volume, which was partially offset by lower 787 original-equipment volume,” the company said.
Pratt & Whitney’s fourth-quarter sales rose 15% to $5.11 billion. For the full year, sales climbed 8% to $18.15 billion.
Intelligence and Space had $3.87 billion in sales, down 2% year over year. For the full year, sales soared 37% to $15.18 billion.
Missiles and Defense had $3.86 billion in sales, down 8%. For the full year, sales climbed 35% to $15.54 billion.
