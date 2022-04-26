Raytheon discloses fiscal 2022 revenue reduction from ending business in Russia; quarterly profit up 44%

Raytheon Technologies Corp. put a projected cost Tuesday to its decision earlier this season to cease operation in Russia following that country's military invasion of Ukraine.

The manufacturer provided an updated financial guidance for fiscal 2022.

Full-year sales are projected in a range of $67.75 billion to $68.75 billion, down $1 billion on both ends. Full-year 2021 sales were $64.4 billion.

Raytheon cited the reduced sales estimate as "driven by global sanctions on Russia."

However, the manufacturer reaffirmed full-year adjusted earnings of between $4.60 and $4.80 a share. Full year 2021 adjusted earnings were $4.27.

"We remain confident in the long-term outlook for our businesses, supported by the return to travel and growing global defense budgets," Gregory Hayes, Raytheon's chairman and chief executive, said in a statement.

Meanwhile, a significant reduction in its first-quarter income-tax expense was the primary factor in Raytheon posting a 43.9% jump in net income to $1.1 billion.

The income-tax expense was $116 million in the first quarter, compared with $345 million a year ago.

Diluted earnings per share were 72 cents, compared with 46 cents in the fourth quarter and 50 cents a year ago.

Raytheon reported taking acquisition, accounting and restructuring charges worth 41 cents in the quarter, of which 25 cents were related to "acquisition accounting adjustments and net significant and/or non-recurring charges.

Another 14 cents were related to Raytheon's decision to end its business activities in Russia.

Adjusted earnings were $1.15 a share.

The average earnings forecast was $1.01 by five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.

Revenue was at $17.04 billion, down 7.7% from $17 billion in the fourth quarter, but up 3.1% from $15.2 billion a year ago.

When the brunt of the pandemic began to be experienced in mid-March 2020, Raytheon division Collins Aerospace had about 1,500 local employees. The company has declined since to provide a local workforce update.

It is likely there have been significant job cuts over the past 17 months considering there have been at least 16,500 Collins jobs eliminated companywide in that time.

"The strong commercial aerospace recovery and our focus on operational execution enabled us to deliver both top-line growth and margin expansion year-over-year," Hayes said.

"As a result, adjusted earnings per share and free cash flow exceeded our expectations in the first quarter."

Raytheon maintained its forecast of spending at least $2.5 billion on share repurchases during fiscal 2022. By comparison, Raytheon spent $2.3 billion on share repurchase during fiscal 2021.

Raytheon was formed in April 2020 from United Technologies Corp.’s megadeal acquisition of Raytheon.

UTC retained Collins Aerospace Inc. and Pratt & Whitney business units, while spinning off the Carrier and Otis business units. Raytheon kept its Intelligence & Space and its Missiles & Defense business units.

Collins’ first-quarter sales were up 109% to $4.82 billion.

Raytheon said Collins’ commercial aftermarket sales jumped 39% year over year while original equipment sales for commercial aircraft increased 12%.

“The increase in commercial sales was driven primarily by the recovery of commercial air traffic, which has resulted in higher flight hours, aircraft fleet utilization and narrow-body original-equipment volume, which was partially offset by supply chain constraints on military programs, as well as expected declines in F-35 volume."

Pratt & Whitney’s fourth-quarter sales rose 12% to $4.53 billion. Intelligence and Space had $3.57 billion in sales, down 5% year over year. Missiles and Defense had $3.53 billion in sales, down 7%.

Raytheon's board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of 55 cents per outstanding share of its common stock, up 7.8% from the previous dividend.

The dividend is payable June 16 to shareowners registered as of May 20.

"The announcement extends our long history of growing dividends, and we remain on track to return at least $20 billion of capital to shareowners in the four years following the merger," Hayes said.

