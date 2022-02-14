Raytheon discloses second U.S. Justice criminal investigation

Two of Raytheon Technical Corp.'s four main subsidiaries — including Collins Aerospace — are being investigated by the U.S. Justice Department for potential violations of federal antitrust law related to hiring practices.
Raytheon updated the criminal investigations Friday in its annual regulatory filing. The company initially disclosed it had received a grand-jury subpoena from Justice in late 2019.
The company said the Justice criminal investigation is probing "purported agreements not to solicit or hire employees in violation of the federal antitrust laws."
"While the investigation has focused on alleged hiring restrictions between and among Pratt & Whitney (another Raytheon subsidiary) and certain of its suppliers of outsourced engineering services, the subpoena also included requests regarding Collins Aerospace."
The filing disclosed that a criminal indictment was filed Dec. 15 in federal court in Connecticut against a former Pratt & Whitney employee and five other employees of certain outsourced engineering suppliers.
According to the Hartford Courant, those individuals were accused of participating in a “long-running conspiracy to restrict the hiring and recruiting of employees among their respective companies.”
Those individuals were charged with one count of violating the federal antitrust laws. None were identified in the filing.
Raytheon said no current or former Collins employees were named in the indictment.
Collins had about 1,500 local employees when the brunt of the pandemic began to be experienced in mid-March 2020. The company has declined since to provide a local workforce update.
It is likely there have been significant local job cuts over the past 13 months considering there have been at least 16,500 Collins jobs eliminated companywide in that time.
Raytheon said it is cooperating with the investigation, and that no criminal charge has been filed against the company or affiliates.
The filing said that "numerous civil class-action antitrust lawsuits" have been filed against Pratt & Whitney and other corporate and individual defendants in federal court in Connecticut.
The civil lawsuits follow a parallel legal track as the criminal indictment.
"Plaintiffs in each of the civil lawsuits seek to represent different purported classes of engineers and skilled laborers employed by Pratt & Whitney and other supplier-defendants since 2011," according to the filing.
Collins Aerospace was named as a defendant in some of the lawsuits.
Raytheon said it expects the civil lawsuits will be consolidated into a joint complaint.
"We believe that each of these lawsuits lacks merit," Raytheon said. "Based on the information available to date, we do not believe that this matter will have a material adverse effect on our results of operations, financial condition or liquidity."
Second investigation
Raytheon already has been facing another Justice criminal investigation into the company that began in October 2020.
In that investigation, Justice officials filed a criminal subpoena "seeking information and documents in connection with an investigation relating to financial accounting, internal controls over financial reporting, and cost reporting regarding Raytheon Company’s Missiles & Defense business since 2009."
The investigation involves multi-year contracts subject to governmental regulation, including potential civil defective pricing claims for three contracts entered into between 2011 and 2013.
In March 2021, Raytheon received a second criminal subpoena seeking documents relating to a different contract entered into in 2017.
Raytheon said it is cooperating in those investigations as well.
"We have made substantial progress in our internal review of the issues raised by the DOJ investigation," the company said.
"Although we continue to believe we have defenses to the potential claims, the company has determined that there is a probable risk of liability for damages, interest and potential penalties."
As a result, Raytheon said it has accrued $290 million toward those potential penalties.
"We are currently unable to estimate an incremental loss, if any, which may result following the completion of our internal review and resolution of the DOJ investigation," the company said.
Raytheon does not believe the results of the investigation, or of any potential civil litigation, will have a material adverse effect on our results of operations, financial condition or liquidity.
As was the case in the latest Justice investigation, there have been four shareholder lawsuits filed against Raytheon in response to the Missiles & Defense inquiry.
A putative securities class action lawsuit was filed in federal court in Arizona against the company and certain executives "alleging that the defendants violated federal securities laws by making material misstatements in regulatory filings regarding internal controls over financial reporting in Missiles & Defense business.
A putative class-action lawsuit is defined as a lawsuit brought by one or more named plaintiffs on behalf of a potential group of similarly situated individuals
Another three shareholder derivative lawsuits were filed in federal court in Delaware against the former Raytheon Co. board of directors, the company and certain executives.
Those lawsuits allege "defendants violated federal securities laws and breached their fiduciary duties by engaging in improper accounting practices, failing to implement sufficient internal financial and compliance controls, and making a series of false and misleading statements in regulatory filings."
Raytheon said in the filing that "we believe that each of these lawsuits lacks merit."
