Raytheon discloses second U.S. Justice criminal investigation

Raytheon said it is cooperating in those investigations as well.

"We have made substantial progress in our internal review of the issues raised by the DOJ investigation," the company said.

"Although we continue to believe we have defenses to the potential claims, the company has determined that there is a probable risk of liability for damages, interest and potential penalties."

As a result, Raytheon said it has accrued $290 million toward those potential penalties.

"We are currently unable to estimate an incremental loss, if any, which may result following the completion of our internal review and resolution of the DOJ investigation," the company said.

Raytheon does not believe the results of the investigation, or of any potential civil litigation, will have a material adverse effect on our results of operations, financial condition or liquidity.

As was the case in the latest Justice investigation, there have been four shareholder lawsuits filed against Raytheon in response to the Missiles & Defense inquiry.