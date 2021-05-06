 Skip to main content
Raytheon expands TSA airport security contract
Raytheon Technologies Corp. said its Raytheon Intelligence & Space business will expand the deployment of its checked baggage screening equipment to all federally managed airports nationwide.

The company signed a five-year, $318-million contract with the Transportation Security Administration.

The first Raytheon contract with the TSA covered 155 airports in the central U.S. Under this contract, the scope will expand to all of the 430 federal airports.

Raytheon has more than 20 years of mission-critical airport security services experience. The company has installed, upgraded or decommissioned more than 1,700 pieces of TSA security equipment in the past six years.

Raytheon has a major Collins Aerospace operational hub in Winston-Salem.

