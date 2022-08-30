Raytheon forms college partnership with Girls Who Code.

Raytheon Technologies said Monday it is partnering with Girls Who Code to launch GWC's Leadership Academy, a semester-long program for more than 100 U.S. college students.

Program participants will join GWC advisors and Raytheon mentors to build their leadership, technical and professional skills while growing their network of peers studying STEM fields.

The program, which targets STEM students who will soon enter the workforce, launched Tuesday.

The academy aims to provide students from historically underrepresented groups with increased exposure to tech careers by empowering them with a supportive community of peers and professional development opportunities.

Students are coming from more than 80 colleges across the U.S. About 90% identify as Black, Latina, Indigenous, or first-generation college students.

This four-month pilot program will include small cohort meetings — designed to provide opportunities for shared learning, career mentoring, and community-building — as well as a Give Back Project.