Raytheon joins large corporations mandating vaccinations for employees

Raytheon said in a brief statement that the policy is designed “to further protect employees and communities from the risks and uncertainty of COVID-19 and its variants.”

Employees have until Jan. 1 to meet the fully vaccinated requirement. The company said it is among “the first major defense contractors with such a rule.”

Similar to many employers, Raytheon said there are exceptions for employees with medical conditions or “sincerely held religious beliefs.”

Raytheon did not provide details beyond the statement to the Winston-Salem Journal.

Bloomberg News quoted a Raytheon official as saying non-compliance with the rule would be handled like other breaches of policy, with termination a possible outcome.

“The company plans to consult with unions and other worker groups before implementing the plan,” according to the Bloomberg report.

When the brunt of the pandemic began to be experienced in mid-March 2020, the local Collins Aerospace operational hub had about 1,500 local employees.

Although the company has made significant job cuts in Collins Aerospace, it has not provided an updated local workforce count.