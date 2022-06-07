Raytheon plans headquarters move to northern Virginia

Raytheon Technologies Corp. said Tuesday it is establishing a global headquarters in Arlington, Va., to be closer to both a major aerotropolis and its four divisional units.

In a brief statement, the company did not say when it plans to complete the move from the Boston suburb of Waltham, Mass.

The new global headquarters office will be in Arlington’s Rosslyn neighborhood, alongside the Raytheon Intelligence & Space business.

"The location increases agility in supporting U.S. government and commercial aerospace customers, and serves to reinforce partnerships that will progress innovative technologies to advance the industry, Raytheon said.

"Washington, D.C. serves as a convenient travel hub for the company’s global customers and employees."

When the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic began to be experienced in mid-March 2020, Raytheon division Collins Aerospace had about 1,500 employees in Forsyth County. The company has declined since to provide a local workforce update.

It is likely there have been significant job cuts over the past 19 months, considering there have been at least 16,500 Collins jobs eliminated companywide in that time.

The relocation decision comes almost three years to the day when United Technologies Corp. confirmed plans on June 9, 2019, that it planned to acquire Raytheon in a game-changing megadeal for the aerospace and defense industries.

In that deal, which closed April 3, 2020, United Technologies chose to keep the Raytheon corporate name and brand, and agreed to move its headquarters from Farmington, Ct., to Waltham.

UTC retained Collins Aerospace Inc. and Pratt & Whitney business units, while spinning off the Carrier and Otis business units. Raytheon kept its Intelligence & Space and its Missiles & Defense business units.

Raytheon said it has more than 600 operational facilities in the U.S. across 44 states and territories. Each business unit has operations in Virginia.

Raytheon said it "has not accepted or sought any financial incentives from any state or municipality to support the establishment of the global headquarters office in Virginia."

It's the second major aerospace headquarters migration to the Arlington metro when including Boeing Co.'s announcement in May of moving from Chicago.

In a separate development, Raytheon's board of directors declared Monday a quarterly cash dividend of 55 cents per outstanding share of its common stock.

The dividend is payable Sept. 8 to shareowners registered as of Aug. 19.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.