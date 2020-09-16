Raytheon plans more cuts in commercial airline and corporate workforce

Hayes said Raytheon has identified more than $2 billion in cost-cutting targets, along with plans to preserve $4 billion in cash.

About $600 million in cost reductions were achieved in the second quarter, and another $600 million projected for the third quarter and the remaining $800 million in the fourth quarter.

"These cost actions include the elimination of more than 15,000 positions across our commercial aerospace and corporate organizations," Hayes said. "Given the slope of the recovery, folks are taking a more aggressive look at headcount.

"We're not done yet looking for ways to reduce structural costs in all our businesses."

Hayes said there could be more than $2 billion in cost savings during fiscal 2020 with the plan to eliminate another 8,500 jobs.

Meanwhile, Raytheon's aerospace defense industry units have been mostly unaffected by the pandemic because of billions of dollars of backlog orders. Hayes said the defense units may look to hire up to 8,200 employees.

"It's a big reduction on the commercial side ... strong growth on the defense side," Hayes said.

On July 31, Raytheon confirmed it had eliminated an undisclosed number of Collins Aerospace employees on a companywide basis.