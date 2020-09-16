Raytheon plans more cuts in commercial airline and corporate workforce

The chief executive of Raytheon Technologies Corp. told analysts Wednesday the company plans to double the number of job cuts in its commercial-airline and corporate operations from 8,500 to 15,000.
Greg Hayes said at a Morgan Stanley presentation that Raytheon also is reviewing its manufacturing and operational footprints as part of its continuing response to the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on the commercial airline industry.
At 15,000, it represents about 7.7% of its pre-pandemic 195,000 worldwide workforce.
Before the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic hit in mid-March, Raytheon had about 1,500 Collins employees in Winston-Salem, along with about 1,000 at a hub in Charlotte.
Many of those local employees were required to take furlough weeks that began during the second quarter and may last through at least the end of the year.
Raytheon declined to provide an update on the status of the previously announced job cuts or how the additional job cuts would be carried out.
United Technologies Corp. completed on April 3 its purchase of Raytheon, choosing to use the Raytheon brand.
On March 26, the company instituted a hiring freeze and suspended all discretionary spending.
Hayes listed "eliminating structural costs in our businesses" as one of its four pandemic priorities "to emerge as a stronger, higher-margin business when airline traffic does recover over the next few years."
Hayes said Raytheon has identified more than $2 billion in cost-cutting targets, along with plans to preserve $4 billion in cash.
About $600 million in cost reductions were achieved in the second quarter, and another $600 million projected for the third quarter and the remaining $800 million in the fourth quarter.
"These cost actions include the elimination of more than 15,000 positions across our commercial aerospace and corporate organizations," Hayes said. "Given the slope of the recovery, folks are taking a more aggressive look at headcount.
"We're not done yet looking for ways to reduce structural costs in all our businesses."
Hayes said there could be more than $2 billion in cost savings during fiscal 2020 with the plan to eliminate another 8,500 jobs.
Meanwhile, Raytheon's aerospace defense industry units have been mostly unaffected by the pandemic because of billions of dollars of backlog orders. Hayes said the defense units may look to hire up to 8,200 employees.
"It's a big reduction on the commercial side ... strong growth on the defense side," Hayes said.
On July 31, Raytheon confirmed it had eliminated an undisclosed number of Collins Aerospace employees on a companywide basis.
The company did not disclose how many jobs were affected at each operation. Media reports indicate a sizable number occurred at its Cedar Rapids, Iowa, operations that once served as the headquarters for Rockwell Collins Inc. There are also media reports in Northern Ireland of 235 job cuts there.
Despite the job cuts and restructuring initiative, Hayes assured investors that Raytheon's liquidity "is not a problem at all. Importantly, we remain committed to the $18 billion to $20 billion of capital returning to shareowners over the next four years."
"We certainly have enough cash and liquidity to maintain the dividend and to begin modest share buybacks soon."
Hayes said Raytheon has several "high-cost" operational facilities it is reviewing over the next months. He said that portion of the restructuring will take years, in part because it involves negotiating with labor unions at some facilities.
"Those plants really have a difficult time today with the overhead structure ... with this significant reduced volume," Hayes said.
"We're looking at which factories make sense for the long term. Where can we have the best cost position.
“We don’t want to screw anything up, but we want to make sure that when this pandemic does end — whenever that is — that we’re actually in a position to have a lower-cost structure than when we started,” Hayes said.
