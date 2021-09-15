Raytheon plans to acquire space electronics company

Raytheon Technologies Corp. said Wednesday it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire privately held SEAKR Engineering, Inc., a supplier of advanced space electronics. Terms were not disclosed.

If the transaction receives regulatory and shareholder approvals, SEAKR would operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Raytheon.

It would be included in the Raytheon Intelligence & Space unit.

Based in Centennial, Colo., with more than 540 employees, SEAKR was founded in 1981. Over the last 40 years, the company has delivered more than 300 flight units with a 100% on-orbit success rate.

Raytheon has a major operational hub in Winston-Salem. When the brunt of the pandemic began to be experienced in mid-March 2020, Raytheon division Collins Aerospace had about 1,500 local employees.

Although the company has made significant job cuts in Collins Aerospace, it has not provided an updated local workforce count.

