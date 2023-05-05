Raytheon Technologies Corp. shareholders voted down two proposals that would have required the manufacturer to not have one executive serve as chairman and chief executive, and to require a report on greenhouse gas reduction plans.

About 56.7% of shares were cast against the independent board chairman proposal. Gregory Hayes has served as chairman and chief executive since 2016.

About 62.2% of shares were cast against requiring the report.

Raytheon, through its Collins Aerospace business unit, has about 1,700 employees in its Winston-Salem hub.

However, in February it disclosed it is eliminating up to 195 local jobs by June 30 as part of closing two facilities in West Point Business Park.