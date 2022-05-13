Raytheon venture firm invests in aircraft maker

Raytheon Technologies Corp. announced Friday a strategic investment in Hermeus Corp., a company developing hypersonic aircraft for defense and commercial applications.

The investment has been made through Raytheon’s newly established corporate venture capital group, RTX Ventures.

RTX Ventures' investment in Hermeus “will directly support the buildout of its first aircraft, Quarterhorse, and accelerate development of its next aircraft, Darkhorse.”

RTX Ventures’ focus is on strategic investments in early-stage companies with an emphasis on four priority areas: secure and connected ecosystems, autonomy and artificial intelligence technologies, power and propulsion systems, and precision sensing and effects.

When the brunt of the pandemic began to be experienced in mid-March 2020, Raytheon division Collins Aerospace had about 1,500 employees in Forsyth County. The company has declined since to provide a local workforce update.

It is likely there have been significant job cuts over the past 17 months, considering there have been at least 16,500 Collins jobs eliminated companywide in that time.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.