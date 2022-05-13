 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Raytheon venture firm invests in aircraft maker

  • 0
1922 - Raytheon Company

Raytheon Technologies Corp.'s venture capital arm has invested in hypersonic aircraft manufacturer.

 David Monniaux // Wikicommons

Raytheon Technologies Corp. announced Friday a strategic investment in Hermeus Corp., a company developing hypersonic aircraft for defense and commercial applications.

The investment has been made through Raytheon’s newly established corporate venture capital group, RTX Ventures.

RTX Ventures' investment in Hermeus “will directly support the buildout of its first aircraft, Quarterhorse, and accelerate development of its next aircraft, Darkhorse.”

RTX Ventures’ focus is on strategic investments in early-stage companies with an emphasis on four priority areas: secure and connected ecosystems, autonomy and artificial intelligence technologies, power and propulsion systems, and precision sensing and effects.

When the brunt of the pandemic began to be experienced in mid-March 2020, Raytheon division Collins Aerospace had about 1,500 employees in Forsyth County. The company has declined since to provide a local workforce update.

It is likely there have been significant job cuts over the past 17 months, considering there have been at least 16,500 Collins jobs eliminated companywide in that time.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mebane plant closing affects 83 employees

Prescient Co. Inc. plans to eliminate 83 jobs as part of closing manufacturing operations in Mebane by year’s end, according to a WARN Act notice with the N.C. Commerce Department.

Local foreclosure filings continue to uptick in April

Local foreclosure filings continue to uptick in April

The Winston-Salem metro area had a more than doubling in foreclosure filings during April, although the number is still fairly low on a historic basis, according to an Attom Data Solutions report timed for release Wednesday.

Watch Now: Related Video

Here are some money traps and how to avoid them

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert