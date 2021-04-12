Raytheon's chief financial officer unexpectedly resigns

Raytheon Technologies Inc. has experienced another significant change in its management with its No. 2 executive unexpectedly resigning Wednesday.

The company reported in a regulatory filing Friday that Anthony O'Brien III has left as chief financial officer after one year in the position with Raytheon.

O'Brien was replaced by Neil Mitchill Jr., another top-five executive who had been serving corporate vice president for financial planning and analysis, and investor relations. Mitchill previously served as chief financial officer for Raytheon division Pratt & Whitney.

Raytheon has a major production and research and development hub in Winston-Salem.

The company also updated Friday its financial guidance for the first quarter.

Raytheon had provided initial sales guidance of $14.8 billion to $15.4 billion. It now projects sales to be at least $15.1 billion.

Its initial adjusted earnings per share guidance was a range of 70 to 75 cents. The updated guidance is a range of 87 to 90 cents.

O'Brien held financial leadership positions with Raytheon's current and predecessor companies for 34 years, including more than five years as chief financial officer.