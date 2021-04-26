Raytheon's executive chairman transition occurring year earlier than projected

Dinesh Paliwal, Raytheon's independent lead director, said Kennedy's "deep experience and guidance have been invaluable through the merger, and we are grateful for his leadership over the last year."

"As CEO, Greg has been a strong leader throughout this transformational period for Raytheon Technologies and continues to successfully execute on the company's strategic priorities to deliver near- and long-term value for shareowners."

An agreement by Hayes to take a 20% pay cut for seven months of the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to an overall 11.7% reduction in salary for fiscal 2020.

However, a sizable boost in the value of Hayes’ stock and stock option awards kept his total compensation at $19.4 million, just 0.3% below his fiscal 2019 level.

When the brunt of the pandemic began to be experienced in mid-March, Raytheon’s Collins Aerospace division had about 1,500 employees at a major operational hub in Winston-Salem. The company has declined since to provide a local workforce update.

On Jan. 26, Raytheon said that between 20,000 and 21,000 job positions companywide had been eliminated during fiscal 2020.

A prominent amount of those cuts are within its Collins division, including 1,500 confirmed on Jan. 26.