Raytheon's executive chairman transition occurring year earlier than projected

Raytheon Technologies Corp. said Monday its executive chairman transition will take place a year earlier than initially projected.
The company, which has a major Collins Aerospace operational hub in Winston-Salem, said executive chairman Thomas Kennedy will retire on June 1 and be replaced by chief executive Gregory Hayes.
Raytheon Technologies was formed from United Technologies Corp.'s $30 billion purchase of Raytheon Co. which was completed in April 2020.
In October 2019, when UTC and Raytheon were preparing for shareholder votes on the megadeal, the companies said Hayes would serve as chief executive for two years before replacing Kennedy.
Kennedy served as Raytheon Co.'s chairman and chief executive for six years before the completion of the merger. He has been with Raytheon and predecessor companies since 1983.
"It has been an amazing journey over my years leading Raytheon and in this last transformative year in my role as executive chairman of Raytheon Technologies," Kennedy said in a statement. "We successfully executed our historic merger and the integration is well underway.
"I have enjoyed the partnership with Greg and his talented management team, and I'm confident the company will continue to deliver on redefining the future of aerospace and defense."
Dinesh Paliwal, Raytheon's independent lead director, said Kennedy's "deep experience and guidance have been invaluable through the merger, and we are grateful for his leadership over the last year."
"As CEO, Greg has been a strong leader throughout this transformational period for Raytheon Technologies and continues to successfully execute on the company's strategic priorities to deliver near- and long-term value for shareowners."
An agreement by Hayes to take a 20% pay cut for seven months of the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to an overall 11.7% reduction in salary for fiscal 2020.
However, a sizable boost in the value of Hayes’ stock and stock option awards kept his total compensation at $19.4 million, just 0.3% below his fiscal 2019 level.
When the brunt of the pandemic began to be experienced in mid-March, Raytheon’s Collins Aerospace division had about 1,500 employees at a major operational hub in Winston-Salem. The company has declined since to provide a local workforce update.
On Jan. 26, Raytheon said that between 20,000 and 21,000 job positions companywide had been eliminated during fiscal 2020.
A prominent amount of those cuts are within its Collins division, including 1,500 confirmed on Jan. 26.
Raytheon's board of directors declared Monday a quarterly cash dividend of 51 cents per common share.
The dividend is payable June 17 to shareholders registered as of May 21.
"The outlook for our company is positive, and we remain on track to return $18 billion to $20 billion to shareowners in the four years following the merger," Hayes said.
