The top executive for Raytheon Technologies Corp. gained a 3.7% increase in total compensation to $22.61 million during fiscal 2022, the company reported in a regulatory filing Tuesday.

However, there was plenty of churn in the five main categories for chairman and chief executive Gregory Hayes.

Hayes' base salary rose by 3.5% to $1.66 million. His annual bonus was $3.9 million, compared with $4.99 million in 2021, $2.5 million in 2020 and $4.2 million in 2019.

He received stock and stock-option awards valued at $15.78 million on the date they were awarded, up from $14.55 million in fiscal 2021.

Hayes received all other compensation of $1.26 million, which consisted of:

* $771,197 in company contribution to defined contribution plans;

* $350,000 in matching gifts to charities that Hayes donated to;

* $75,833 for personal use of corporate aircraft;

* $34,391 in company-paid health benefits;

* $21,781 for a company-paid leased vehicle;

* $7,728 for basic life insurance premiums; and

* $4,169 in miscellaneous contributions that include home security expenses, spousal expenses at business events, employee gifts and executive use of company-provided tickets for entertainment and sporting events.

Raytheon reported the CEO pay ratio for Hayes is $194-to-$1 compared with its median employee’s compensation of $105,540.

On Feb. 3, Raytheon confirmed it is eliminating up to 195 jobs in its Collins Aerospace division as part of closing two facilities in West Point Business Park.

Collins had about 1,700 employees in the Winston-Salem area as of Oct. 25, according to Joel Girdner, a senior manager for external communications. The cuts represent about 11.5% of Collins’ local workforce.

The company indicated the job reductions are slated to begin by March 31, and that it could take until June 30 to complete the facilities shutdowns.

Christopher Calio, chief operating officer, was paid $875,000 in base salary, a $1.6 million bonus and total compensation of $10 million.

Stephen Timm, Collins’ president, was paid $788,462 in base salary, a $900,000 bonus and total compensation of $7.06 million.

Wesley Kremer, president of Raytheon Missiles and Defense, was listed for the first time. He was paid $872,321 in base salary, $700,000 in incentive pay and $6.88 million in total compensation.

Neil Mitchill Jr., chief financial officer, was paid $876,250 in base salary, a $1.2 million bonus and total compensation of $6.44 million.

Raytheon will hold its annual shareholders meeting on May 2.

Shareholders are being asked to approve an amendment "to eliminate personal liability of officers for monetary damages for breach of fiduciary duty as an officer."

There are two shareholder proposals: requesting the board adopt separating the roles of chair and chief executive; and requesting a report on a greenhouse gas reduction plan.