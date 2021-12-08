Raytheon board approves $6B share repurchase program

The board of directors for Raytheon Technologies Inc. said Tuesday it has authorized the repurchase of up to $6 billion of the company's outstanding common stock.

The new authorization replaces the company's previous program that was approved on Dec. 7, 2020.

Raytheon has said it plans to spend at least $2 billion on share repurchases during fiscal 2021.

The company spent $993 million on share repurchase during the third quarter after $632 million in the second quarter and $375 million in the first quarter.

When the brunt of the pandemic began to be experienced in mid-March 2020, Raytheon subsidiary Collins Aerospace had about 1,500 employees in Forsyth County. The company has declined since to provide a local workforce update.

It is likely there have been significant job cuts over the past 16 months considering there have been at least 16,500 Collins jobs eliminated companywide in that time.

