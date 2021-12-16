RDU begins nonstop service to Iceland in May

Raleigh-Durham International Airport said Thursday that Icelandair will begin offering in May seasonal flights to Reykjavik, Iceland. The flight schedule will last through October.

Reykjavik is a tourist destination that also serves as a midway point between North America and Europe providing nonstop connections to 25 cities each on both sides of the Atlantic.

Introductory Icelandair fares to Reykjavik start at $449, with introductory fares to Europe beginning at $499 for travel from May 12 to June 11, and from Aug. 16 to Oct. 30. Those fare must be booked by Dec. 31.

The seasonal route will be available four times a week on a 160-seat Boeing 737MAX 8. Part of the schedule allows passengers to take an Icelandair stopover for seven days at no additional airfare.

The carrier will become RDU’s 12th airline.

The airport authority is providing financial incentives for airlines to launch new nonstop service to destinations that are at least 1,400 nautical miles away and have been unserved by RDU since 2019.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.