Real-estate developer buys Clemmons residential tract

A 15.17-acre tract in the Springfield Farm Road residential development of Clemmons has been sold for $565,000 to a Winston-Salem real-estate group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.

The property is at 6100 Springfield Farm Road. It is part of an overall 54.86-acre tract at the site.

In September 2021, the Village of Clemons Council approved amending the zoning of the 13.01-acre section of the tract from residential single family to residential multifamily – special.

The buyer is PMA I Holdings LLC, which has Stuart Parks listed as its managing member.

The sellers are H&V Construction Co., Hubbard Realty of Winston-Salem Inc., McGuire Construction Co. Inc., Pennston Corp., Ramey Development Corp. and Westview Development Co., all affiliated with Hubbard Commercial of Winston-Salem.