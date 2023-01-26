Real-estate developer request $2.5 million from city toward speculative building

The Winston-Salem City Council is being asked to approve a third $2.5 million economic-development loan to Front Street Capital, this time for a speculative building in Union Cross Industrial Center.

The city said in a legal notice Thursday that the developer wants up to $2.5 million — typically a five-year, no-interest loan — toward construction of a 144,000-square-foot speculative building on Lot 4 of the business park.

The loan would be repaid in full upon either a tenant occupying the building or the selling or refinancing of the building.

A public hearing has been scheduled for 6 p.m. Feb. 6 in council's chambers in City Hall, 101 N. Main St.

According to Front Street's request, the building would be marketed to companies "outside the area seeking to relocate in Winston-Salem." Construction is projected to begin in the first quarter and would be required to be completed within 24 months.

In return, Front Street projected the economic-development project would generate an initial $15.7 million capital investment "with additional investment on future tenant improvements."

Among the city's proposed loan stipulations — which are similar to the two previous loans — are:

* Contract with local minority and women contractors and subcontractors "whenever possible;"

* Hire local residents, including qualified ex-offenders and re-entry applicants "whenever possible;" and

* Require any new tenant or purchaser of the facility to commit to making an additional capital investment of at least $1 million in the facility over a five-year period commencing with the occupancy or purchase of the facility,; locate and operate in Winston-Salem for at least five years; and create at least five new jobs within five years from the occupancy or purchase of the facility, with each job paying a minimum of $15 per hour and providing health care benefits.

Previous loans

In September 2020, the council approved up to a $2.5 million loan for Front Street to build a 250,000-square-foot speculative building within Union Cross Industrial Center.

That building was designed to serve initially as the temporary site for The Ardagh Group as a 610,000-square-foot Union Cross Distribution Center was under construction in Park at 74 — one of the largest speculative industrial buildings in the Triad.

In November 2020, the council voted unanimously to annex more than 100 acres along Wallburg Road planned for Union Cross Industrial Center. The speculative building was set for a 13-acre site on the west side of Wallburg Road.

In July 2022, Front Street completed the $64 million sale of the 610,000-square-foot building on a 42.8-acre tract at 4501 Wallburg Road.,

The facility was purchased by Union Cross GT LLC, a joint venture involving Galaxy Investments LLC and Halle Acquisitions of Silver Springs, Md.

The logistics facility has had The Ardagh Group as its tenant since April. The company has said it plans to have up to 40 employees at the facility.

According to the latest loan request, Front Street expects to pay off the $2.5 million by no later than the first quarter. The repaid loan would be used to provide the current requested loan.

The council also provided Front Street with a $2.5 million economic-development loan in 2018 for a speculative building in Union Cross Industrial Center that the developed paid off in 2019 after only 16 months.

Front Street officials have told council that having a building ready for a tenant is vital in the competitive field of industrial recruitment.

"Without such available product in our local inventory, our city and county will lose on many potential projects that bring net new tax base, jobs and overall economic diversification," company officials wrote to the city.

"Given current market activity and the intense competition for every project, we as a city cannot afford to miss out on these economic drivers due to a lack of available modern facilities or shovel-ready sites."

Busy developer

Front Street has been one of the Triad's busiest commercial and industrial real-estate developers in recent years.

Front Street has been redeveloping what was once referred to as Building 23-1 in downtown Winston-Salem into Bailey South, along with the Morris Building, for nearly 100,000 square feet of office and retail space.

Earlier in January, a Front Street affiliate paid $8 million to purchase a 71.7-acre site from the city of Winston-Salem. The property is listed as 0 Union Creek Road. The transaction also included a 0.68-acre tract at 1618 Union Cross Road.

The property will be occupied by Ziehl-Abegg Inc., a maker of motors and fans for commercial ventilation systems, which in November picked Winston-Salem for a $100 million expansion.

Ziehl-Abegg will occupy a new 500,000-square-foot building between the Caterpillar Inc. manufacturing plant and Glenn High School.

The company is establishing its North American headquarters here and moving production from Greensboro. It has announced plans to expand from 200 to more than 500 employees.

In August, Front Street sold two industrial properties for a combined $36.9 million to Westcore, a San Diego industrial real-estate group making its entrance into the Triad.

The properties in Union Cross Industrial Center are: a 200,000-square-foot facility on 21.5 acres at 4991 Millennium Drive that sold for $21.6 million; and a 140,000-square-foot building on 11.17 acres at 4980 Millennium Drive that sold for $15.27 million.

Bunzl Distribution USA Inc. opened a $13.4 million plant at the 4991 Millennium site in 2019. The plant site has the capacity for adding 110,000 square feet of space. Southern Carlson, a fastener and hooks manufacturer, is the tenant at 4980 Millennium.