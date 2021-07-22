Recovering construction sector, higher pricing lift Insteel to near threefold increase in third-quarter profit

Insteel makes steel-wire reinforcing products largely for infrastructure projects. Steel material represents 70% of the company’s total product costs.

Woltz said Insteel remains concerned about "on-going supply constraints and sharply escalating raw material prices in both domestic and international markets."

Woltz said those factors "are creating heightened uncertainty for our customers and having an unfavorable impact on our operations."

"While we are seeking to supplement domestic steel availability with offshore supplies, we do not expect significant relief from tight supply conditions through the end of the calendar year.

"Despite these challenges, we expect favorable demand and strong financial performance for our fourth fiscal quarter.”

Insteel reported that as of June 30, it had no debt and $89.8 million of cash on hand.

Insteel did not provide an update in its quarterly report on the impact of a surge in low-priced imports of PC strand into the U.S. marketplace.

The surge was the result of increased production of downstream products by foreign producers to circumvent the Section 232 tariffs and expand their market share in the U.S.