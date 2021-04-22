Recovering economy lifts Old Dominion Freight Line to record first-quarter revenue

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. started fiscal 2022 on a strong note with a 49.7% jump in first-quarter net income to just under $200 million.
Diluted earnings were $1.70 a share, up from $1.11 a year ago.
The average earnings forecast was $1.58 by six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
The Thomasville company reported Thursday having a quarterly record of $1.13 billion in first-quarter revenue, up 14.1% from a year ago.
By comparison, Old Dominion surpassed $4 billion in full-year revenue for the second consecutive year at $4.01 billion. The 2020 revenue, however, was down 2.3% from a record $4.11 billion in fiscal 2019.
"We are winning market share as demand for our industry-leading service continues to increase," Greg Gantt, Old Dominion's president and chief executive, said in a statement. "We believe the domestic economy is getting stronger, while industry capacity is generally limited.
"We are encouraged by these trends and believe the combination of our value proposition, existing capacity and on-going investments to expand our capacity will support future revenue growth opportunities."
On Thursday, the company listed having on average 20,479 employees during the first quarter. That's up from 19,630 in the fourth quarter and 19,948 a year ago.
On March 5, Old Dominion announced plans to hire up to 800 full-time truck drivers nationwide: at least 275 line haul drivers; 260 pickup and delivery drivers; and 100 team drivers. The company expects to fill the remaining 165 job positions with current employees going through its training program.
At last count, Old Dominion had 910 employees at its headquarters in Thomasville and 720 workers at a service center in southwest Greensboro. The company is expanding its Greensboro center and establishing a similar center on the Guilford County side of Kernersville.
"We intend to continue to increase our workforce in the second quarter to support the on-going acceleration in volumes," Gantt said.
The board of directors approved on May 1 a two-year program authorizing the repurchase of up to $700 million of outstanding common stock.
The company spent $309 million during the first quarter, which included $275 million on an accelerated agreement that run until August.
A company typically conducts a stock buyback to reduce the number of shares available, thus making the remaining shares more valuable. Companies also buy back shares when they believe the shares are undervalued.
The new share-repurchase commitment came after Old Dominion completed a 3-for-2 stock split in March 2020. Analysts say stock splits that produce more shares typically represent a company’s vote of confidence in future revenues.
A major part of Old Dominion’s success has been its focus on reinvesting in equipment, technology and acquisitions.
The company said it spent $51 million on capital expenditures during the first quarter.
The reaffirmed capital-investment projection for fiscal 2021 is $605 million, consisting of: $275 million for real estate and service-center expansion projects, $290 million for tractors and trailers, and $40 million for information technology and other assets.
336-727-7376