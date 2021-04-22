Recovering economy lifts Old Dominion Freight Line to record first-quarter revenue

On March 5, Old Dominion announced plans to hire up to 800 full-time truck drivers nationwide: at least 275 line haul drivers; 260 pickup and delivery drivers; and 100 team drivers. The company expects to fill the remaining 165 job positions with current employees going through its training program.

At last count, Old Dominion had 910 employees at its headquarters in Thomasville and 720 workers at a service center in southwest Greensboro. The company is expanding its Greensboro center and establishing a similar center on the Guilford County side of Kernersville.

"We intend to continue to increase our workforce in the second quarter to support the on-going acceleration in volumes," Gantt said.

The board of directors approved on May 1 a two-year program authorizing the repurchase of up to $700 million of outstanding common stock.

The company spent $309 million during the first quarter, which included $275 million on an accelerated agreement that run until August.

A company typically conducts a stock buyback to reduce the number of shares available, thus making the remaining shares more valuable. Companies also buy back shares when they believe the shares are undervalued.