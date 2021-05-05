Recovering U.S. apparel sales boost Gildan's first-quarter profit

"The board’s action to reinstate dividend payments reflects increased confidence from the strong recovery so far," the company said.

First-quarter sales were at $589.6 million, up 28.4% from a year ago.

Activewear sales jumped 30.1% to $484.6 million, while hosiery and underwear rose 21.4% to $105 million. U.S.

"Continued benefits from our Back to Basics strategy supported sell-through across all channels and drove strong operating margin performance, allowing us to deliver net earnings significantly above prior year and first quarter 2019 levels” Glenn Chamandy, Gildan's president and chief executive, said in a statement.

Gildan defines its Back to Basics strategy as “simplifying our product portfolio and reducing complexity in manufacturing and distribution as we continue to enhance our competitive positioning.”

“While large events have not yet restarted, we continue to be encouraged by the strength of our imprintables business," he said.

"On the retail side, we were pleased with strong double-digit growth in underwear and activewear sales compared with the first quarters of 2020 and 2019.”