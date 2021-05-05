Recovering U.S. apparel sales boost Gildan's first-quarter profit

A burgeoning consumer appetite for basic apparel during the first quarter boosted Gildan Activewear Inc. to $98.5 million in net income.
Adjusted net income was $95 million for the quarter.
By comparison, Gildan reported a $99.3 million loss in the first quarter of 2020, mostly caused by taking a $94 million goodwill impairment charge.
Goodwill arises when a company acquires another business. The amount of goodwill is the cost to purchase the business minus the fair market value of the tangible assets, the identifiable intangible assets, and the liabilities obtained in the purchase.
A company typically writes down its goodwill when the value of certain assets declines.
Diluted earnings were 50 cents, up from a loss of 50 cents a year ago. Adjusted earnings were 48 cents.
The average earnings forecast was 20 cents by four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts do not typically include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
Gildan's board of directors reinstated the quarterly dividend at 15.4 cents per share, payable June 21 to shareholders registered as of May 27.
The dividend is at the same amount as it was before being suspended in response to the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on the business.
"The board’s action to reinstate dividend payments reflects increased confidence from the strong recovery so far," the company said.
First-quarter sales were at $589.6 million, up 28.4% from a year ago.
Activewear sales jumped 30.1% to $484.6 million, while hosiery and underwear rose 21.4% to $105 million. U.S.
"Continued benefits from our Back to Basics strategy supported sell-through across all channels and drove strong operating margin performance, allowing us to deliver net earnings significantly above prior year and first quarter 2019 levels” Glenn Chamandy, Gildan's president and chief executive, said in a statement.
Gildan defines its Back to Basics strategy as “simplifying our product portfolio and reducing complexity in manufacturing and distribution as we continue to enhance our competitive positioning.”
“While large events have not yet restarted, we continue to be encouraged by the strength of our imprintables business," he said.
"On the retail side, we were pleased with strong double-digit growth in underwear and activewear sales compared with the first quarters of 2020 and 2019.”
Although Gildan declined to provide fiscal 2021 guidance, it said, "we are encouraged by the economic recovery we are seeing related to continued re-openings, the impact of U.S. stimulus on consumer demand, and the strong progress of the vaccine rollout in the U.S."
However, it said it continues to monitor labor shortages in the U.S. affecting certain industries, "including yarn spinners, tightness in raw material inputs, as well as the impact of port backlogs and transportation-related factors globally."
"Consequently, we remain cautious regarding the pace of overall recovery."
Gildan, based in Montreal, has yarn-spinning manufacturing and other operations in Mocksville, Eden and Salisbury. Those operations had more than 1,000 employees combined before the brunt of the pandemic began to be felt in mid-March 2020.
The latest Mocksville workforce count was at more than 200.
Gildan cut 6,000 manufacturing and 380 administrative jobs globally during the second quarter, leaving it with 46,000 jobs. Gildan reported Wednesday having 46,000 employees as of March 31.
“In North Carolina, the restructuring had minimal impact,” Geneviève Gosselin, Gildan’s corporate communications and marketing director, said in July.
