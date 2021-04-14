Recovering U.S. economy boosts Wells Fargo to $4.7 billion in first-quarter profit

Much of the savings involves eliminating management layers, selling off non-core business units, making additional branch and workforce cuts, reducing by up to 20% its office space by the end of 2024.

Wells Fargo listed having 264,513 employees on March 31, down from 268,531 on Dec. 31 and 272,617 on March 31, 2020.

From the fourth to first quarters, there was a 1,487 reduction in consumer banking/retail jobs to 123,547, along with a loss of 2,536 in corporate jobs to 82,067, a net gain of 247 in commercial banking to 22,657, a loss of 313 in wealth and investment banking to 27,993, and a net gain of 71 in corporate and investment banking to 8,249.

Wells Fargo said that beginning in the first quarter, employees who were notified of being laid off or let go "remained in their respective operating segment rather than included in corporate."

The bank said it has more than 250 "efficiency initiatives" involved in the restructuring.

For example, the bank said Wednesday it had a $208 million net gain on the sale of student loans during the quarter. It also sold its asset management and corporate trust businesses during the quarter.

“We are keenly focused on the priorities I outlined last quarter," Scharf said.