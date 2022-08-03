 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Refuel convenience store chain expands in Greensboro

A South Carolina convenience-store chain has spent a combined $11.22 million to buy three Greensboro properties, according to a county Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.

The properties purchased are Great Stops locations at: 1411 W. Gate City Blvd. (sold for $4.17 million); 5412 W. Market St. (sold for $3.63 million); and 2410 E. Market St. (sold for $3.43 million).

The buyer is Refuel Operating Co. LLC of Mount Pleasant, S.C., which operates the Refuel convenience store chain. With the purchase, Refuel has doubled in Greensboro market to six stores.

The seller is Tri Stores LLC of Greensboro.

