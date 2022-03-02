Regency apartment complex bought for $15.4 million

The Regency apartment complex in Winston-Salem has been sold for $15.4 million to a New Jersey residential real-estate group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Monday.

The 7.52-acre property at 3401 Old Vineyard Road contains 134 units. It was sold to DC15 Villas LLC of Trenton, N.J.

The sellers were affiliates of Lake Hill Investment Group LLC of Greenwich, Conn.

In December 2019, the Lake Hill affiliates paid $9.1 million for the Regency complex.

Since 2018, there have been at least 85 transactions involving existing apartment complexes in Forsyth for at least a combined $917.54 million, mostly to out-of-state buyers.

