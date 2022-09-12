Regenerative medicine accelerator gains MIMedx as tenant

The downtown Winston-Salem research innovation initiative has gained its second new tenant in the past six weeks, the Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine said Monday.

MIMEDX, based in Marietta, Ga., is taking space at the RegeneratOR Innovation Accelerator that's part of the RegenMed Development Organization (ReMDO) in Innovation Quarter.

The accelerator helps regenerative medicine start-ups and growth companies with new or emerging technologies move from research to commercialization.

MIMEDX is a placental biologics company and a pioneer in placental tissue engineering.

In August, RTT Medical announces its tenancy plans in the accelerator.

MIMEDX said it has distributed more than 2 million tissue allografts to date, primarily to address the needs of patients with acute and chronic non-healing wounds.

Part of its medical research targets a late-stage biologics pipeline targeted at decreasing pain and improving function for patients with degenerative musculoskeletal conditions.

Opening space in the accelerator and RegenMed Hub is designed "to further advance science related to the application of placental technologies in multiple areas of wound care and regenerative medicine."

MIMEDX has the goal of developing new products and optimizing manufacturing processes" in a way that progresses the delivery of safe, innovative and evidence-based technologies for patients in a cost-effective manner."

Dr. Robert Stein, MIMEDX's president, said joining the accelerator and hub can help its research, development and manufacturing teams "to collaboratively advance the process efficiencies, biomanufacturing techniques and cutting-edge technologies required to drive innovation in regenerative medicine, specifically in the field of placental biologics."

"This opportunity furthers our ability to create and engineer products that address the unmet clinical needs of patients and providers, and advance the next generation of therapies for a broad range of disease states.”

Gary Green, chief operating officer of ReMDO, said that “addressing manufacturing process optimization for companies in this space is the most critical need to enable these technologies to become widespread, affordable and the next standard of care.”

RTT Medical, founded in 2021, produces regenerative tissue technologies for the management of wounds including partial and full-thickness wounds; pressure ulcers; diabetic ulcers; venous ulcers; chronic vascular ulcers; tunneled/undermined wounds; surgical wounds; trauma wounds; and draining wounds.

Those wounds are all referred to as soft tissue repair. The company’s products have 510(k) clearance from the Food and Drug Administration.

The company’s first market product is its XCelliStem Wound Powder, a custom blend of materials that facilitates healing and repair of wounds and burns.

A primary attraction of the accelerator is the ReMDO’s Test Bed, which provides biomanufacturing equipment, industry expertise and talent to support novel prototyping and commercial product development.

The RegeneratOR Test Bed lab space, which debuted in June 2021, is designed to bring together resources to advance the regenerative medicine field nationally and create an economic development engine for the region and North Carolina.

Eleven collaborating companies, including Oracle, BioSpherix and PHC, formerly Panasonic Healthcare Corp., made the launch of the RegeneratOR Test Bed possible.

Atala said that about $50 million has been invested in the RegeneratOR Test Bed, basically from industry and government.

Chris Chung, chief executive of the Economic Development Partnership of N.C., another speaker, said in June 2021 that the initiative presents tremendous economic potential for Winston-Salem, the Triad and all of North Carolina.

“All of you in Winston-Salem have a front seat to what is going on, thanks to the work of Dr. Atala and his colleagues,” Chung said.

“You all are in the driver’s seat of how this industry will continue to evolve and meet the needs of human health medicine.”