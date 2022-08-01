Regenerative medicine accelerator gains new tenant

A downtown Winston-Salem research innovation initiative has gained a new tenant in RTT Medical, the Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine said Monday.

RTT has taken space in Innovation Accelerator, a support ecosystem created by the RegenMed Development Organization (ReMDO).

The accelerator assists companies with new or emerging regenerative medicine technologies accelerate from research to commercialization for regenerative medicine start-ups and growth companies.

RTT Medical, founded in 2021, produces regenerative tissue technologies for the management of wounds including partial and full-thickness wounds; pressure ulcers; diabetic ulcers; venous ulcers; chronic vascular ulcers; tunneled/undermined wounds; surgical wounds; trauma wounds; and draining wounds.

Those wounds are all referred to as soft tissue repair. The company’s products have 510(k) clearance from the Food and Drug Administration.

The company’s first market product is its XCelliStem Wound Powder, a custom blend of materials that facilitates healing and repair of wounds and burns.

“Our extracellular matrix product line addresses a large, growing and underserved market,” Rodney Bosley, RTT's chief executive, said in a statement.

A primary attraction of the accelerator is the ReMDO’s Test Bed, which provides biomanufacturing equipment, industry expertise and talent to support novel prototyping and commercial product development.

Dr. Anthony Atala, director of the regenerative medicine institute, said having RTT as a tenant "brings forward wound healing products which are greatly needed."

The RegeneratOR Test Bed lab space, which debuted in June 2021, is designed to bring together resources to advance the regenerative medicine field nationally and create an economic development engine for this region and North Carolina, Atala said.

Atala said the lab space has been in preparation for more than two years in an effort to bring different industry members to Winston-Salem as partners of ReMDO and WFIRM in a dedicated space that will allow start-up companies to use the lab space to create their future prototypes.

Eleven collaborating companies, including Oracle, BioSpherix and PHC, formerly Panasonic Healthcare Corp., made the launch of the RegeneratOR Test Bed possible.

Atala said that about $50 million has been invested in the RegeneratOR Test Bed, basically from industry and government.

The RegeneratOR is part of the established Regenerative Medicine Hub, an ecosystem that brings together and draws upon the resources and talent available through the Innovation Quarter.

Chris Chung, chief executive of the Economic Development Partnership of N.C., another speaker, said in June 2021 that the initiative presents tremendous economic potential for Winston-Salem, the Triad and all of North Carolina.

“All of you in Winston-Salem have a front seat to what is going on, thanks to the work of Dr. Atala and his colleagues,” Chung said.

“You all are in the driver’s seat of how this industry will continue to evolve and meet the needs of human health medicine.”