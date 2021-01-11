Regional airports credited with $10.5 billion economic impact in 2019

"This report indicates that we are meeting that objective.”

Paul Mengert, chairman of PTI's authority, said "this study shows that our economic development efforts are paying off and that we need to push forward with them, now more than ever.”

Mount Airy/Surry County Airport placed second among general aviation facilities at $691 million.

The division’s report on The State of Aviation considers three primary spending categories: direct, indirect (primarily suppliers) and induced (defined as revenue, wages, jobs generated by industry-to-industry transactions, and employee and supplier spending on local goods and services, such as shopping at Hanes Mall).

The induced economic totals in these kinds of studies have drawn some criticism for inflating the overall impact. Similar studies involving not-for-profit healthcare systems also have included induced spending.

Statewide, the report found an overall economic impact of $60.76 billion and 372,545 jobs. That includes 30,015 jobs listed for PTI, 3,665 for Smith Reynolds and 2,545 for Mount Airy/Surry County.