Regional Auto Center site sold for $2.93 million

The Regional Auto Center property in Greensboro has been sold for $2.93 million to a Florida investment real-estate group, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Monday.
The buyer of the 1.7-acre property at 2448 Battleground Ave. is Halfwassen Group Greensboro LLC of Naples, Fla.
The seller is VRD at Greensboro Battleground LLC.
The 26,300-square-foot facility is operated by national auto-repair chain Caliber Collison.
Richard Craver
