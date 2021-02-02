 Skip to main content
Regional Auto Center site sold for $2.93 million
The Regional Auto Center property in Greensboro has been sold for $2.93 million to a Florida investment real-estate group, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Monday.

The buyer of the 1.7-acre property at 2448 Battleground Ave. is Halfwassen Group Greensboro LLC of Naples, Fla.

The seller is VRD at Greensboro Battleground LLC.

The 26,300-square-foot facility is operated by national auto-repair chain Caliber Collison.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

