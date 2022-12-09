Regional counties gain Golden Leaf economic-development funding

Four Triad and Northwest North Carolina counties have received grant funding toward economic-development projects from the Golden Leaf Foundation.

The Greater Winston-Salem Development Corp. received $25,000 toward the Tanglewood Business Park project. The funds come from the foundation’s SITE due diligence program initiative.

The SITE Program offers resources to: help communities identify potential sites for economic development; provides funding to complete due diligence on publicly controlled sites; and provides funding to extend public utilities to publicly controlled sites or to conduct clearing and rough grading of publicly owned sites.

Rockingham County received $1 million, which will help pay for the county’s Economic Development agency to grub and rough grade a 15-acre pad at New Street Industrial Site in Eden.

Randolph County gained $1 million to help pay for extending sewer to facilitate the development of the proposed I-74 Industrial Center, a 160-acre site located near Sophia adjacent to Interstate 74.

Ashe County received $500,000 toward construction costs for a multi-purpose agricultural center that will provide a space for area cattle farmers to aggregate and market their livestock locally.