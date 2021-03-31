Regulating alcoholic consumable products gets favorable vote in state House

The addition of alcohol to food products, such as ice cream, gum and gelatin, would be regulated by the state Alcoholic Beverage Control commission in a bipartisan bill that received a near unanimous vote in the N.C. House on Wednesday.

House Bill 11, approved on a 116-1 vote on second reading, focuses on what the bill described as "alcoholic consumables" that are manufactured or packaged. The third reading could occur as early as Thursday.

Those products would be regulated by the ABC commission if they contain at least 0.5% of alcohol by volume, whether beer, fortified and unfortified wine or liquor.

Alcoholic consumables have gained popularity in recent years, in part as more grocery chains — such as Harris Teeter and Lowes Foods — are carrying the products.

"We do carry some product impacted, but we really don’t have any comment on the legislation," Lowes Foods spokesperson Kelly Davis said. "We will, as always, comply with the final verdict."