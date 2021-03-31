Regulating alcoholic consumable products gets favorable vote in state House

The addition of alcohol to food products, such as ice cream, gum and gelatin, would be regulated by the state Alcoholic Beverage Control commission in a bipartisan bill that received a near unanimous vote in the N.C. House on Wednesday.
Clearing the House was House Bill 46, which would strengthen state Human Resource Whistleblower protections.
House Bill 11, approved on a 116-1 vote on second reading, focuses on what the bill described as "alcoholic consumables" that are manufactured or packaged. The third reading could occur as early as Thursday.
Those products would be regulated by the ABC commission if they contain at least 0.5% of alcohol by volume, whether beer, fortified and unfortified wine or liquor.
Alcoholic consumables have gained popularity in recent years, in part as more grocery chains — such as Harris Teeter and Lowes Foods — are carrying the products.
"We do carry some product impacted, but we really don’t have any comment on the legislation," Lowes Foods spokesperson Kelly Davis said. "We will, as always, comply with the final verdict."
One notable example is the Proof ice cream brand, which contains up to 7% of alcohol by volume with flavors such as bourbon, moonshine and rum.
Other alcoholic consumable products are marketed as containing up to 15% of alcohol by volume.
Additional alcoholic ice cream brands include Arctic Buzz, Tipsy Scoop and SnoBar. Traditional ice cream brand Haagen-Dazs has experimented with alcoholic flavors.
There are retail outlets that offer alcoholic ice cream, such as the Buzzed Bull Creamery with bourbon, rum and vodka flavors starting at 5% alcohol by volume.
Bill sponsors said ABC commission oversight is necessary to regulate the products at retail, such as preventing purchase and consumption by those under age 21.
They cited concerns that some alcoholic consumable products could contain enough alcohol to make consumers at least tipsy.
HB11 also would set stocking and taxing fees on alcoholic consumables similar to how they are applied to other alcoholic products.
Rev. Mark Creech, executive director of the Christian Action League, has spoken in favor of the bill.
During the first committee meeting on HB11, Creech cited several media articles that addressed the potential for getting tipsy or drunk from alcoholic consumables, as well as underage consumption.
"Who is liable if this kind of ice-cream results in some tragic situation?" Creech asked.
"The question of alcohol-infused ice cream is largely unaddressed in our state statutes, and it needs to be addressed by the Alcoholic Beverage Control commission."
Whistleblower bill
House Bill 46, approved by a 117-2 vote, would strengthen state Human Resource Whistleblower protections.
They would affect actions that: violate state or federal law, rule or regulation; fraud; misappropriation of state resources; causes substantial and specific danger to the public health and safety; represent gross mismanagement, a gross waste of monies, or gross abuse of authority.
The bill requires state employees to report verbally or in writing “in good faith” those activities that they “reasonably believe to be” occurring.
The monetary incentive requires substantiated allegation of improper governmental activities.
Such substantiation would be “immediately referred to and reviewed by the Office of State Budget and Management.”
Within 90 days of the date of referral, the office “shall determine the amount of any savings to the state generated by substantiated allegations.” The employee would be “entitled to receive a monetary reward equal to 20% of the determined savings.
The bill would make the whistleblower immune from civil liability “that might otherwise be incurred or imposed as a result of making the report.” Their name would not be made public “until the matter is resolved or the employee consents to the report being made public.”
If a state employee is reluctant to make the whistleblowing claim to officials in their agency, they can file a report with the State Auditor’s Office.
