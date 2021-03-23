Renewal of federal unemployment benefit program leads to uptick in claims in N.C.

About 29.1% of the 5.03 million North Carolinians considered part of the state’s workforce as of mid-January have filed a state or federal unemployment claim.

There have been $10.77 billion in UI funds paid since March 15, 2020, to unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians.

After $8.16 billion in state and federal unemployment benefits were paid from late March through Sept. 30, there had been just $2.61 billion since Oct. 1.

When the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation weekly benefit was worth up to $600, unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians received just under $4.88 billion from late March through July 26.

Since the resumption with the benefit currently worth up to $300 a week, FPUC has paid about $950 million in benefits to North Carolinians.

As of Tuesday, regular state unemployment payments were at $1.88 billion, with only about $170 million being paid out since Oct. 1.

Most unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians began exhausting their 12 weeks of regular state unemployment benefits in June and well before Oct. 1. The maximum number of weeks was raised to 16 in January for new claimants.