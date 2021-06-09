Renfro Brands sold to New York private-investment group. Sock manufacturer's plans for downtown Winston-Salem site unclear after sale

Renfro Brands, one of the nation's top sock manufacturers, said Wednesday it has been sold to a New York private-investment group.
The Mount Airy manufacturer was bought by family owned The Renco Group Inc. for an undisclosed price.
Renco said in the joint news release that it generated more than $5 billion in portfolio company revenues in fiscal 2020 with 15,000 portfolio employees worldwide.
Renfro chief executive Stan Jewell said the decision to sell the company was based primarily on enhancing the company's ability to attract employees and expand the reach of its technology and supply chain expertise.
Renco said Renfro's management team will remain in place.
"We are brand stewards, and this acquisition strengthens our commitment to position brand management as one of our core competencies to create and drive more value internally and externally," Jewell said.
Renfro could not be immediately reached for comment on whether the sale affects its pending corporate headquarters move to downtown Winston-Salem.
Jewell said in December that Renfro remained committed to the move into the 500 West Fifth building, but that the COVID-19 pandemic slowed the relocation, which was initially projected to have been completed in 2020.
Renco president Ari Rennert said his group "actively pursued Renfro Brands as they are the clear leader within their category and are poised for continued growth."
"With a unique combination of best-in-class owned and licensed brands, longstanding relationships with leading retailers, unparalleled development and supply chain capabilities, and a top-tier management team, Renfro Brands aligns with our values and represents the right opportunity to expand our portfolio."
Rennert cited as an example of an investment focus the direct-to-consumer marketplace Loops & Wales that Renfro recently launched.
Renfro operates 22 globally recognized brands spanning the essentials, fashion, athletics, outdoors, work and wellness categories. They include Fruit of the Loom, Dr. Scholl's, Merrell, Copper Defense, Smartwool, and fashion sock labels Hot Sox and K. Bell.
Renco also cited Renfro's distribution channels that include large retailers such as Macy's, Walmart, Costco and Amazon, as well as brand licensors.
Winston-Salem move
Jewell said in March 2020 that Renfro would lease the 11th floor of the 500 West Fifth tower, which has Flow Automotive Cos.’ corporate headquarters as anchor tenant on the 4th through 18th floors. Jewell said at the time Renfro had an option for taking the 10th floor.
Jewell said Renfro projected having up to 75 employees per floor in the tower.
Renfro has been in Mount Airy since its founding as Renfro Hosiery Mills in 1921.
Jewell said in December that Renfro has about 300 employees at its Mount Airy headquarters, 150 in production and distribution operations in Mount Airy, and 75 in its New York office. Its global workforce is about 5,500.
At last count, Renfro has 24 full-time employees in Winston-Salem, with another 15 to 20 “spending significant time” here, both at its space in Bailey Power Plant.
The plan remains to relocate another 150 employees from Mount Airy, as well as create another 50 jobs in Winston-Salem over five years, Jewell said.
Renfro was made eligible in October 2019 for nearly $300,000 in performance-based economic incentives from the city of Winston-Salem and another $146,000 from Forsyth County Board of Commissioners. It is likely the company would receive a matching incentive amount from the state’s One North Carolina Fund.
Assistant City Manager Evan Raleigh said Nov. 26 that "the city’s economic development agreement with Renfro remains unexecuted at this point. I have not had any recent conversations with the company regarding the status of the agreement or their relocation plans."
