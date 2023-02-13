Renfro Brands said Friday it is expanding its Mount Airy production operations through a $2 million capital investment in equipment and other infrastructure.

The sock manufacturer is adding production to its Riverside Drive facility.

The company did not disclose a workforce component in the news release from the Surry County Economic Development Commission.

However, it said in economic incentive requests for Mount Airy and Surry Board of Commissioners that it would create up to 35 jobs and retain 60 jobs at the facility.

The company has been made eligible for performance-based incentives in the amount of $36,244 from Surry County and $36,341 from Mount Airy.

"Our company was founded in Mount Airy in 1921 and we are glad to be able to continue to invest in the community," said Dave Dinkins, Renfro's chief financial officer. "This investment in our Mount Airy operations will add new and expanded capabilities that will keep us on the leading edge of our industry.”

Renfro manufacturers socks and legwear under the K. Bell, Hotsox and Copper Sole, as well as makes product for global brands that include Polo, Ralph Lauren, Dr. Scholl's, Chaps, New Balance, Merrell, Sperry and Jeep.

"Renfro has a long history as a strong corporate citizen and provides quality jobs for our citizens," Mount Airy Mayor Jon Cawley said. "This investment further solidifies Renfro’s commitment to our community.”

In June 2021, Renfro was sold to New York private-investment group The Renco Group Inc. for an undisclosed price.

Renfro chief executive Stan Jewell said the decision to sell the company was based primarily on enhancing the company’s ability to attract employees and expand the reach of its technology and supply chain expertise.

Renfro has moved portions of its corporate headquarters to the 10th and 11th floors of the 500 West Fifth tower in downtown Winston-Salem. The floors are a combined 31,000 square feet.

Renco has not provided a current total for how many Renfro employees are in the space. Jewell had projected Renfro having up to 75 employees per floor in the tower.

As of Friday, Renfro said in the news release it had more than 2,000 employees globally.

As of December 2020, Jewell said Renfro has about 300 employees at its Mount Airy headquarters, 150 in production and distribution operations in Mount Airy, and 75 in its New York office.

Renfro was made eligible in October 2019 for nearly $300,000 in performance-based economic incentives from the city of Winston-Salem and another $146,000 from Forsyth County Board of Commissioners.

Assistant City Manager Evan Raleigh said in November 2020 that “the city’s economic development agreement with Renfro remains unexecuted at this point."