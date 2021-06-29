Reopening of society sending tobacco volumes down year over year

It’s a pricing strategy that has become at least a semiannual occurrence for manufacturers since 2014.

Reynolds also raised its list price by 14 cents a pack on April 5 and by 13 cents on Jan 28.

"Cigarette manufacturers are pricing stronger and more frequently," Herzog said.

Philip Morris USA traditional cigarette volumes fell 9.5% year over year, while Reynolds had an overall 9.2% decrease and ITG Brands LLC was down 6.3%.

As of June 19, Philip Morris’ top market share was at 52.3% with Marlboro at 46.2%.

Reynolds was at 34.7%. Newport, the No. 2-selling traditional cigarette, was at 14.2%, while No. 3 Camel was at 8.6%, No. 4 Pall Mall at 5.6% and No. 5 Natural American Spirit at 3.9%.

ITG was at 7.3%, although ITG has said its market share is closer to 10%. Winston was No. 7 at 1.9%, while Kool is No. 8 at 1.7% and Maverick is No. 9 at 1.5%.

E-cigarette sales down

Meanwhile, sales of electronic cigarettes were down 4.9%.

Sales overall have slumped since February 2020, when the Food and Drug Administration implemented its latest round of heightened regulations on the products.