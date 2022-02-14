Repair shop chain opens Kernersville franchise site

The electronics repair shop franchise chain uBreakiFix has opened a location at 1030 N. Main St., Suite G, in Kernersville.

The store offers repairs on smartphones, tablets, computers and other items.

The Kernersville franchise is owned by Chuck and Stephanie Braxton, who also own uBreakiFix stores in Greensboro and Burlington.

While common fixes include shattered screens, software issues, and camera issues, the brand offers support for most technical problems on any electronic device, regardless of make or model.

The uBreakiFix chain began franchising in 2013 and has more than 700 locations across the U.S. and Canada.

For more information, call (336) 967-0349.

