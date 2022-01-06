Report finds Forsyth ranks even in rent-or-buy housing market comparison

Forsyth County entered 2022 as an even rent-over-buy housing market with prices continuing to rise for both homebuyers and renters, according to a report released timed for release Thursday by Attom Data Solutions.
Attom calculates the percent of average monthly wages needed to afford a mortgage on a three-bedroom home at the median sales price for a community, then compares it to the cost to rent a three-bedroom home.
For Forsyth, the county’s average home sale price was $220,000 for the 7,148 homes sold between January and November 2021.
The company said homeowners needed to pay about 26.6% of an average monthly household wages, or about $1,135, to own a three-bedroom home.
Meanwhile, renters needed to pay $1,139 a month to rent an equivalent three-bedroom home. The rent cost is down 3.6% from 2020.
Attom lists Forsyth in the “rent over buy” category because home sales prices are rising faster than rental prices, as well as wages, for the median household.
Most real estate agents recommend not dedicating more than one-third of household income to housing costs.
The remarkable upward trend in home prices during 2021 in the Winston-Salem area continued with a 12.2% jump for November, according to the Winston-Salem Association of Realtors.
The average home closing price was $278,091 in November, along with $263,737 in October.
By comparison, it was $247,893 in November 2020 and $245,219 in October 2020.
The association reported 994 closed sales during November, compared with 808 a year ago. There were 960 closed sales in October, compared with 961 a year earlier.
The association has said for most of 2021 that the local housing market remains “very much a seller’s market with the sales price at its highest level since 2003.”
For the Attom report, an estimated home-payment amount factored in a 3% down payment, a 30-year fixed-rate loan with the average interest rate from the Freddie Mac primary mortgage market survey, and related property and mortgage insurance costs and property taxes.
For other metro counties in North Carolina, Attom determined the percent of monthly wages needed for a rental was:
Davidson County: 26.8%, or $1,012 a month. Conditions are cheaper for buying than renting.
Davie County: 31.1%, or $1,138 a month. It’s cheaper to rent than buy.
Durham County: 25.5%, or $1,662 a month. It’s cheaper to rent than buy.
Guilford County: 29.7%, or $1,335 a month. It’s cheaper to buy than rent.
Mecklenburg County: 27.2%, or $1,624 a month. It’s cheaper to rent than buy.
Wake County: 29.4%, or $1,632 a month. It’s cheaper to rent than buy.
“Home-prices are rising faster than both rents and wages, while wages rise faster than rents,” said Todd Teta, chief product officer with Attom. “The housing market boom of the past decade keeps pushing home values to new records.
“Yet, home ownership still remains the more affordable option for average workers in a majority of the country because it still takes up a smaller portion of their pay.”
Teta said the affordability trend “is slowly shifting toward renters, which could be a major force in easing price increases in 2022.”
“Prices can only go up by so much more before renting becomes financially easier.
“For now, though, rising wages and interest rates around 3% are enough to offset recent price run-ups and keep ownership on the plus side of the affordability ledger compared with renting.”
