Report finds Forsyth ranks even in rent-or-buy housing market comparison

Forsyth County entered 2022 as an even rent-over-buy housing market with prices continuing to rise for both homebuyers and renters, according to a report released timed for release Thursday by Attom Data Solutions.

Attom calculates the percent of average monthly wages needed to afford a mortgage on a three-bedroom home at the median sales price for a community, then compares it to the cost to rent a three-bedroom home.

For Forsyth, the county’s average home sale price was $220,000 for the 7,148 homes sold between January and November 2021.

The company said homeowners needed to pay about 26.6% of an average monthly household wages, or about $1,135, to own a three-bedroom home.

Meanwhile, renters needed to pay $1,139 a month to rent an equivalent three-bedroom home. The rent cost is down 3.6% from 2020.

Attom lists Forsyth in the “rent over buy” category because home sales prices are rising faster than rental prices, as well as wages, for the median household.

Most real estate agents recommend not dedicating more than one-third of household income to housing costs.