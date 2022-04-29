Report finds local home sellers gained $66,000 profit during first quarter

Home sellers in the Winston-Salem area had a median profit of $66,000 during the first quarter, according to the latest report national real-estate research firm CoreLogic released Thursday.

Median is defined as the middle value in a list of numbers.

The metro area consists of Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes and Yadkin counties.

In a separate report, Attom said the median sale price was $210,000 during the first quarter, unchanged from the fourth quarter and up 17% from $180,000 a year ago.

The profit level was down 4.7% from a record $69,250 in the fourth quarter, but up 40.4% from $47,000 a year ago.

Home sellers' gains have steadily increased over the past five years. The last time local home sellers lost money was a median $1,500 in the first quarter of 2017.

The Winston-Salem Association of Realtors reported Feb. 14 that the stunning increase in local home prices spilled over into 2022 with a 17.8% year-over-year jump for January.

However, the average home price was down compared with December.

The average home price was $271,773 in January and $285,204 in December. By comparison, it was $230,600 in January 2021 and $242,147 in December 2020.

The three-county Greensboro-High Point MSA had home sellers with a median profit of $58,000 during the first quarter, unchanged from the fourth quarter and up 52.6% from $38,000 a year ago.

The separate Attom report had Greensboro-High Point with a median sale price of $197,000, down 2% from $200,000 from the fourth quarter, but up 16% from $170,000 a year ago.

“Home prices simply can’t continue to go up as rapidly as they have for the past few years,” said Rick Sharga, executive vice president of market intelligence for Attom.

“The combination of higher prices, rising mortgage rates and the highest rates of inflation in 40 years may be pricing some prospective buyers out of the market, which means we may begin to see lower sales numbers.

"Ultimately, as affordability worsens, price appreciation should slow down, and we may even see modest price corrections in some markets.”

For the Charlotte-Gastonia-Concord MSA, home sellers had with a median profit of $110,200 during the first quarter, down 1.8% from $112,500 in the fourth quarter and up 46% from $75,500 a year ago.

For the Durham-Chapel Hill MSA, home sellers had with a median profit of $127,000 during the first quarter, down 10.4% from $141,750 in the fourth quarter and up 41.1% from $89,992 a year ago.

For the Raleigh-Cary MSA, home sellers had with a median profit of $113,819 during the first quarter, down 12.4% from $130,000 in the fourth quarter and up 62.6% from $70,000 a year ago.

In another Attom first-quarter report released Thursday, all-cash homebuyers represented 46.4 percent in the Winston-Salem area during the first quarter, up from 37.3% from a year ago.

Cash buyers include institutional investors acquiring properties to initially rent before selling them during a future uptick in home prices.

Institutional investors were 13.5%, up from 8.2% a year ago, while Federal Housing Administration home sales accounted for 5.7% in the area, down from 8.4% a year ago.

By comparison, Greensboro-High Point had cash buyers representing 45.5% of sales. Institutional investors were 10.4%. Federal Housing Administration home sales accounted for 5.3%.

For the Charlotte area, cash buyers represented 40.6% of sales, while institutional investors were 17.1% and FHA home sales were 4.5%.

For the Durham-Chapel Hill area, cash buyers represented 35% of sales, while institutional investors were 7.1%. There was no listing for FHA home sales.

For the Raleigh-Cary area, cash buyers represented 33% of sales, while institutional investors were 10.2% and FHA home sales were 2%.

