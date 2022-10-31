Report: Slow tobacco industry pullout helping Russia

A slow exit from the Russian market by the three largest global tobacco manufacturers is providing the Kremlin with billions of dollars in tax payments, according to several British media reports Monday.

The media outlets, starting with The Telegraph, linked the tax payments from British American Tobacco, Japan Tobacco and Philip Morris International to providing at least $7.25 billion in additional income to Russia that could be used to pay for its invasion of Ukraine.

Those figures, according to The Telegraph, are based on its analysis of Russian Treasury figures in the first eight months since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the invasion.

"The figures highlight how the world’s biggest tobacco firms are continuing to fund Putin’s war efforts, despite pledging to cut ties with Russia," The Telegraph reported.

BAT is the owner of Reynolds American Inc.

Russia has been the fourth-largest cigarette market in the world, according to Forbes magazine. BAT had a 23.5% market share, according to Cowen & Co., trailing Japan Tobacco at 36.7% and Philip Morris International at 31.7%.

Center-Life, an anti-smoking lobbying group in Ukraine, told The Telegraph that 2020 taxes from PMI and JTI alone would fund 700 Mil Mi-24 helicopters, 1,970 T-72 tanks and 382 Sukhoi Su-25 fighter jets for the Russian army.

BAT said on July 27 that it had initiated the process of transferring its Russian business after announcing March 11 plans to exit that marketplace following the military invasion of Ukraine, concluding that its ownership "of the business in Russia is no longer sustainable in the current environment.”

BAT said in its first-half fiscal 2022 report that the transfer will be conducted “in full compliance with international and local laws. We are working toward transferring our Russian business while the evaluation of possible options continues.”

On Monday, BAT said in a statement to the Journal that "the complex process of transferring our Russian business in full compliance with international and local laws is on-going."

"Upon completion, BAT will no longer have a presence in Russia.”

PMI told the Journal it did not have comment on the British media reports.

Bob Seely, a Conservative member of Parliament on the influential Foreign Affairs Committee, told The Telegraph that "it’s clearly completely wrong that these western firms continue to pay significant taxes into Russian coffers, because so much of Russian state expenditure now is to fund the war in Ukraine, which is killing people in large numbers."

“These companies said they would not support the Russian state and they would do the right thing, but they patently haven’t done that.”

Last week, PMI reported selling nearly 14 billion cigarettes in the Russian market during third quarter, up from 10 billion in the first quarter.

Deborah Arnott, chief executive of Action on Smoking and Health, told The Telegraph that "tobacco manufacturers have a particular responsibility as smoking rates have always been high in Russia and the government collects billions each year in tobacco taxes from the transnational tobacco manufacturers.”

Labour MP Alex Cunningham said that "it is now time for the British Government to intervene and make it clear to tobacco companies that they are expected to follow the lead of responsible companies and stop trading with Russia now.”

BAT said on July 27 that it took a $1.15 billion charge related to the impairment of assets and liabilities related to selling its Russian business.

BAT’s Ukraine operations have based in Kyiv, and its Russia operations are based in Moscow. BAT said it has 1,000 manufacturing employees in Pryluky, Ukraine, and 2,500 in St. Petersburg, Russia.

Fiscal 2021 sales in both countries represented a combined 3% of BAT’s revenue.

In April, Imperial Brands Plc — owner of ITG Brands of Greensboro — confirmed plans to transfer its Russian business operations to Russian-based investors.

The Russian business and political publication Kommersant reported that Fortuna Cigar House could be the new owner of the Imperial operations, citing two sources on the tobacco market.

Imperial’s operations include a sales and marketing business, and a factory in Volgograd with about 1,000 employees.

Imperial said during fiscal 2021 that Russia and Ukraine represented combined about 2% of net revenues and 0.5% adjusted operating profit.