Report: Triad housing least affordable in 17 years

The Triad housing market remains at its least affordable level for potential buyers in at least 17 years, according to Attom Data Solutions’ fourth-quarter home-affordability report released Thursday.

The sharp climb in existing home prices during the COVID-19 pandemic continues to be the primary affordability factor for Alamance, Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford and Randolph counties.

Attom’s affordability index is based on the percentage of average wages needed to pay for major expenses on a median-priced home with a 30-year fixed rate mortgage and a 20% down payment. Median is defined as the middle value in a list of numbers.

Those expenses include property taxes, home insurance, mortgage payments and mortgage insurance.

The key element in determining affordability is whether a household had to spend at or more than 28% of their monthly income on mortgage payments, property taxes and insurance.

For the purposes of the index, a 100 score represents the equilibrium point of affordability. A score below 100 signifies less affordable, while above 100 signals more affordable.

For the third quarter, Forsyth was rated with a 66 score, compared with a 69 score for the third quarter and a 94 score a year ago.

In Forsyth, affordability for the fourth quarter was measured on a $242,000 median sale price based on 1,129 single-family home purchases. That price was up 10% from a year ago.

Attom calculated that a new Forsyth homeowner would need an annual income of $58,509 to afford the yearly expenses associated with a $242,000 home, and that it would take 26.5% of the first-year annual wages to afford a 20% down payment.

Historically, a new Forsyth homeowner would need to dedicate 17.4% of the first-year annual wage toward the 20% down payment.

Meanwhile, Guilford was rated with a 65 score, compared with 73 for the third quarter and 95 a year ago.

In Guilford, affordability was measured on a $240,000 median sale price based on 1,483 single-family home purchases. That price was up 12% from a year ago.

Attom calculated that a new Guilford homeowner would need an annual income of $59,049 to afford the yearly expenses associated with a $240,000 home, and that it would take 29% of the first-year annual wages to afford a 20% down payment.

Historically, a new Guilford homeowner would need to dedicate 18.7% of the first-year annual wage toward the 20% down payment.

Davidson was rated with a 62 score, compared with 70 for the third quarter and 86 a year ago.

In Davidson, affordability was measured on a $200,000 median sale price based on 356 single-family home purchases. That price was up 6% from a year ago.

Attom calculated that a new Davidson homeowner would need an annual income of $47,184 to afford the yearly expenses associated with a $200,000 home, and that it would take 26.5% of the first-year annual wages to afford a 20% down payment.

Historically, a new Davidson homeowner would need to dedicate 16.5% of the first-year annual wage toward the 20% down payment.

“Prospective homebuyers — especially first-time buyers — can’t seem to catch a break,” said Rick Sharga, executive vice president of market intelligence at Attom.

“For the past two years, home prices have appreciated in double digits — 15% to 20% a year in some markets.

“Now that home prices have plateaued and even declined in some markets, buyers are faced with mortgage rates that have doubled, making home purchases even less affordable.”

However, Sharga said that “there is a scenario where affordability improves as we move through 2023.”

“Wage growth continues to be strong; home prices appear to have stabilized and are even going down slightly; and mortgage rates may have peaked for this cycle, and could go down gradually next year.

“If those conditions remain in place, the affordability picture is much brighter for a lot of potential buyers.”