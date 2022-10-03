Report: Triad housing market at 17-year low for affordability

The Triad housing market remains at its least affordable level for potential buyers in at least 17 years, according to Attom Data Solutions’ third-quarter home-affordability report.

The sharp climb in existing home prices during the COVID-19 pandemic is the primary affordability factor for Alamance, Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford and Randolph counties.

Attom’s affordability index is based on the percentage of average wages needed to pay for major expenses on a median-priced home with a 30-year fixed rate mortgage and a 20% down payment. Median is defined as the middle value in a list of numbers.

Those expenses include property taxes, home insurance, mortgage payments and mortgage insurance.

The key element in determining affordability is whether a household had to spend at or more than 28% of their monthly income on mortgage payments, property taxes and insurance.

For the purposes of the index, a 100 score represents the equilibrium point of affordability. A score below 100 signifies less affordable, while above 100 signals more affordable.

For the third quarter, Forsyth was rated with a 68 score, compared with a 69 score for the second quarter and a 93 score a year ago.

In Forsyth, affordability was measured on a $260,000 median sale price based on 1,575 single-family home purchases. That price was up 18% from a year ago.

Attom calculated that a new Forsyth homeowner would need an annual income of $55,252 to afford the yearly expenses associated with a $260,000 home, and that it would take 25.5% of the first-year annual wages to afford a 20% down payment.

Historically, a new Forsyth homeowner would need to dedicate 17.3% of the first-year annual wage toward the 20% down payment.

Meanwhile, Guilford was rated with a 73 score, compared with 72 for the second quarter and 95 a year ago.

In Guilford, affordability was measured on a $238,000 median sale price based on 1,941 single-family home purchases. That price was up 12% from a year ago.

Attom calculated that a new Guilford homeowner would need an annual income of $56,693 to afford the yearly expenses associated with a $238,000 home, and that it would take 24.8% of the first-year annual wages to afford a 20% down payment.

Historically, a new Guilford homeowner would need to dedicate 18.9% of the first-year annual wage toward the 20% down payment.

Davidson was rated with a 71 score, compared with 69 for the second quarter and 91 a year ago.

In Davidson, affordability was measured on a $195,000 median sale price based on 398 single-family home purchases. That price was up 10% from a year ago.

Attom calculated that a new Davidson homeowner would need an annual income of $40,155 to afford the yearly expenses associated with a $195,000 home, and that it would take 23% of the first-year annual wages to afford a 20% down payment.

Historically, a new Davidson homeowner would need to dedicate 16.4% of the first-year annual wage toward the 20% down payment.

“Homeownership remains largely unaffordable for the majority of homebuyers in the majority of markets across the country,” said Rick Sharga, executive vice president of market intelligence at Attom.

“While home prices have declined a bit quarter-over-quarter, they’re still higher than they were a year ago, and interest rates have essentially doubled.

"In many cases, homeowners no longer qualify for the mortgage they’d need.”