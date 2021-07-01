Republicans ramp up pressure on governor on return-to-work bill

According to the statement, Cooper has vetoed 56 bills — "more than any other governor in our history" — with 37 of them being issued "under cover of night or over a weekend."

Rep. John Bell IV, R-Johnston, and House Majority leader, said that "on top of vetoing the most bills in North Carolina history, the governor has made it a pattern of doing so on a Friday afternoon in an attempt to bury the news heading into the weekend."

"This is not leadership."

Political analysts say it is highly likely Cooper vetoes the bill because he would prefer allowing the benefits to expire on the timing set by the Biden administration, and because SB116 chips away at his emergency management authority.

N.C. veto history

A little state veto history is required to put the statement into context.

After N.C. governors gained veto power in January 1996 — the last state to do so — with the authority added to the state Constitution, it took another six years before the first veto was issued by Democratic Gov. Mike Easley in 2002.

According to Ballotpedia.com, 35 vetoes were issued by Democratic Govs. Easley and Bev Perdue and Republican Gov. Pat McCrory between 2002 and 2016. A total of 16 were overridden.