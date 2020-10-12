Residences at Diamond Ridge latest local apartment complex sold to out-of-state buyer

The Residences at Diamond Ridge has become the latest in a long line of Forsyth County apartment complexes being sold to an out-of-state buyer.

According to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing, DeRosa Capital 11 LLC, based in Trenton, N.J., paid $18.5 million for the 336-unit complex at 730 Anson St. in the Ardmore area of Winston-Salem.

The complex was built in 1960. The seller was EBEX WS LP of New York, N.Y.

At least 47 existing apartment complexes have sold in Forsyth for a combined $496.8 million, mostly to out-of-state buyers.

The most expensive came on Dec. 11 when the luxury 229-unit West End Station apartment complex near downtown Winston-Salem was sold for $52.5 million to an affiliate of EBSCO Income Properties LLC of Alabama.

The previous most recent apartment complex sales involved Morgan Properties, based in King of Prussia, Pa.

Morgan spent $27.13 million to buy The Enclave at North Point property at 4260 Brownsboro Road in Winston-Salem. The Enclave is a 370-unit complex located on 28.15 acres.

Morgan also paid $20.65 million to buy Clemmons Station property at 3405 Cook Place Drive. The complex contains 192 units on 20.54 acres.