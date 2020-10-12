Residences at Diamond Ridge latest local apartment complex sold to out-of-state buyer

The Residences at Diamond Ridge has become the latest in a long line of Forsyth County apartment complexes being sold to an out-of-state buyer.
According to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing, DeRosa Capital 11 LLC, based in Trenton, N.J., paid $18.5 million for the 336-unit complex at 730 Anson St. in the Ardmore area of Winston-Salem.
The complex was built in 1960. The seller was EBEX WS LP of New York, N.Y.
At least 47 existing apartment complexes have sold in Forsyth for a combined $496.8 million, mostly to out-of-state buyers.
The most expensive came on Dec. 11 when the luxury 229-unit West End Station apartment complex near downtown Winston-Salem was sold for $52.5 million to an affiliate of EBSCO Income Properties LLC of Alabama.
The previous most recent apartment complex sales involved Morgan Properties, based in King of Prussia, Pa.
Morgan spent $27.13 million to buy The Enclave at North Point property at 4260 Brownsboro Road in Winston-Salem. The Enclave is a 370-unit complex located on 28.15 acres.
Morgan also paid $20.65 million to buy Clemmons Station property at 3405 Cook Place Drive. The complex contains 192 units on 20.54 acres.
Driving the Triad apartment selling and building trends, according to economists, are millennials — those born between 1981 and 1996.
Mark Vitner, a senior economist for Wells Fargo Securities, said investors “are trying to find what few pockets of value there are left in the apartment market.”
“Prices have been bid up so much in larger markets, such as Charlotte, Raleigh and Nashville, that investors are increasingly looking to markets that have been overlooked and show great potential for growth.
“Winston-Salem and Greensboro are at the top of the list of overlooked markets.”
336-727-7376
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.