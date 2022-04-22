Residential foreclosures more than double during first quarter in Winston-Salem area

The Winston-Salem metro area had a more than doubling in foreclosure filings during the first quarter, although still fairly low on a historic basis, according to an Attom Data Solutions report.

Attom, a national real-estate research firm, listed the five-county area with 156 filings for the quarter, which is up from 111 in the fourth quarter and from 77 a year ago.

Forsyth County, as is typical, had the most at 97. Davidson County followed with 27, Stokes County with 15, Davie County with 11 and Yadkin County with six.

By comparison, the Winston-Salem MSA has 284 filings for all of 2021.

Meanwhile, the Greensboro-High Point MSA had 178 filings in the first quarter, up from 102 in the fourth quarter and from 90 a year ago.

Guilford County, also as typical, had the most at 134, followed by Randolph County at 24 and Rockingham County at 20.

The Greensboro-High Point MSA had 354 filings for all of 2021.

Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 in which he urged banks, credit unions and other lenders “not to charge customers for overdraft fees, late fees and other penalties.”

The statewide eviction moratorium expired June 30, 2021.

Until recently, most foreclosures that proceeded in 2020 and 2021 were related to vacant and abandoned properties.

For the 10-county Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia metro, there were 575 filings in the first quarter, compared with 346 in the fourth quarter and 210 a year ago.

For the four-county Durham-Chapel Hill metro, there were 65 filings in the first quarter, compared with 63 in the fourth quarter and 52 a year ago.

For the three-county Raleigh-Cary metro, there were 172 filings in the first quarter, compared with 126 in the first quarter and 78 a year ago.

“Foreclosure activity has continued to gradually return to normal levels since the expiration of the government’s moratorium, and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s enhanced mortgage servicing guidelines,” said Rick Sharga, executive vice president of market intelligence for Atom.

“But even with the large year-over-year increase in foreclosure starts and bank repossessions, foreclosure activity is still only running at about 57% of where it was in first quarter 2020 — the last quarter before the government enacted consumer protection programs due to the pandemic.”

However, Sharga said that foreclosure activity during March was at its highest level since March 2020.

“It’s likely that we’ll continue to see significant month-over-month and year-over-year growth through the second quarter of 2022, but still won’t reach historically normal levels of foreclosures until the end of the year at the earliest, unless the U.S. economy takes a significant turn for the worse," Sharga said.

On April 12, national real-estate research firm CoreLogic indicated the percentage of Winston-Salem area homeowners late on their mortgage payments edged up during January.

The report focuses on the delinquent-mortgage market, with “delinquent” defined as being at least 30 days overdue on payment.

The delinquency rate was 3.9% in January for the Winston-Salem area, compared with 3.8% in December and 6% in January 2021.

The most recent high mark for the Winston-Salem MSA was 7.3% in January 2016.

The delinquency rate dropped slightly for mortgage payments more than 90 days past due at 1.9%, compared with 2% in December and 3.8% a year ago.

Both figures include houses in the foreclosure pipeline.

For the Greensboro-High Point MSA, the 30-day delinquency rate was 3.8%, compared with 3.9% in December and 6.4% a year ago.

The 90-day delinquency rate was at 1.9%, down from 2% in December and from 4.1% a year ago.

Officials with the Winston-Salem Regional Association of Realtors have cautioned that information about delinquency and/or underwater loans can affect the real-estate market by undermining consumer confidence, causing some hesitation in buying or trying to sell a house now and prompting an overreaction.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.