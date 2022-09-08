Residential foreclosures tick up in Triad during August

The Winston-Salem metro area had a second consecutive month with a more than twofold increase in foreclosure filings, although the August totals remain fairly low on a historical basis, according to an Attom Data Solutions report released Thursday.

Attom, a national real-estate research firm, listed the five-county area with 80 filings in July, up 233% compared with 24 in August 2021 and up 2.6% from 78 in July.

Forsyth County, as is typical, had the most in the area, with 46 in August, followed by Davidson and Stokes counties with 12 each, Davie County with six and Yadkin County with four.

By comparison, the Winston-Salem MSA had 284 filings for all of 2021.

Meanwhile, the Greensboro-High Point MSA had 93 filings in August, up 121% from 42 a year ago and up 1.1% from 92 in July.

Guilford County, also as typical, had the most at 64, followed by Randolph County at 17 and Rockingham County at 12.

The Greensboro-High Point MSA had 354 filings for all of 2021.

Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 in which he urged banks, credit unions and other lenders “not to charge customers for overdraft fees, late fees and other penalties.”

The statewide eviction moratorium expired June 30, 2021.

Most foreclosures that proceeded in 2020 and 2021 were related to vacant and abandoned properties.

For the 10-county Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia metro, there were 323 filings in August, compared with 195 in July and 98 a year ago.

For the four-county Durham-Chapel Hill metro, there were 37 filings in August, compared with 33 in July and 19 a year ago.

For the three-county Raleigh-Cary metro, there were 126 filings in August, compared with 53 in July and 29 a year ago.

“Two years after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and after massive government intervention and mortgage industry efforts to prevent defaults, foreclosure starts have almost returned to 2019 levels,” said Rick Sharga, executive vice president of market intelligence at Attom.

“August foreclosure starts were at 86% of the number of foreclosure starts in August 2019, but it’s important to remember that even then, foreclosure activity was relatively low compared to historical averages.”

Sharga said that repossessions are likely to continue running below pre-pandemic levels for several reasons.

"Most importantly, over 90% of borrowers in foreclosure have positive equity in their homes," Sharga said.

"Borrowers would benefit from selling these properties at a profit, rather than risk losing everything to a foreclosure auction or lender repossession."